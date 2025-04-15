AS send-offs go, it was pretty special. What made it even better was that Matt Haywood had little or no idea about it.

Of course, Leeds Knights were going to make something of the last-ever home game of a player who has been such a big part of their success over the last three years.

From a video reel of just a handful of his many highlight moments in a Knights shirt, to video messages from players and colleagues both past and present, plus a shirt presentation, a lap of honour - okay, maybe two - the renaming of a hospitality suite after him, then, finally, a guard of honour formed by the current Knights team to escort Haywood and his two daughters off the Elland Road Ice Arena ice one last time and on to the Knights bench where there was a warm embrace with head coach Ryan Aldridge.

There were tears, of course there was, but it was an entirely fitting way to send off a player who has given so much to the organisation since arriving in August 2022. In fact, so much to British hockey over the last 18 years or so.

But while he will never grace The Castle in a Knights shirt again, there is still work to be done - with thoughts now turning to this weekend’s Final Four Play-off Weekend in Coventry where Leeds are determined to send Haywood off into retirement as a treble winner.

It won’t be easy - Milton Keynes Lightning stand in their way in the semi-final - but, given what this Knights team has achieved with Haywood and under Aldridge in three years, you wouldn’t bet too much money against them.

The only thing the Knights couldn’t deliver on the day for Haywood was a win against Peterborough Phantoms, but there was still plenty to celebrate.

“The result wasn’t the best, obviously, but in terms of the personal stuff, it couldn’t have gone any nicer,” said Haywood.

ONE LAST TIME: Matt Haywood and his daughters leave the Elland Road ice for the last time, flanked by Leeds Knights' players forming a 'guard of honour'. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“It’s nice to get the goodbye and I just can’t say thank you enough to everybody, I’m struggling to put it into words.

“I didn’t know about any of it. My wife and Ryan were in cahoots and they didn’t let me know about any of it, so it was a nice little surprise having the girls do the puck drop and then the video with people in it who have been quite influential in my career.

“It was lovely and the boys didn;t give me too much stick for it which was nice!

“It’s a really strange feeling as I’m not one for the attention but it was a great send off and I’m just thankful for everything that the club have done for me and my family.”

THANK YOU: Matt Haywood salutes the Leeds Knights fans at The Castle on Sunday night. Picture: Kev Bland/Knights Media

Thoughts of an unprecedented NIHL National treble may now very well be coming to the forefront of everyone’s minds, but Haywood is aware of the tough battle that lies ahead against the Lightning, who will be desperate to make up for coming off second-best in the season-long battle for the regular season league title.

“We’re expecting a very, very tough game against MK,” added Haywood. “They are a great team, fast, skilful and they can really hurt you.

“But I’m confident that the boys will be ready to go. It’s going to be a great game and whatever will be, will be - if we win it, amazing, if we don’t, I’m just so proud of the boys already.