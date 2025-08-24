Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having made a name for himself playing for several ice hockey franchises in the city over the years, Davies remains centre stage, both on and off the ice.

He has literally been there, seen it, done it and, in more recent times, got the tee-shirt - sporting the logo of his beloved Hull Seahawks team front and centre.

It has been a long journey to get to this point for Davies – one filled with tears of joy and pain, both emotional and physical – a man who seems to have been around the British game for generations but is still only 35-years-old.

BIG AMBITIONS: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies has been player, coach and owner in his hometown across a long career in hockey. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

You could venture that Davies’s best years in hockey are still to come, alongside co-owner Joe Lamplough. That is certainly the ambition.

The same determination, desire and fierce competitive streak he showed in an 18-year senior career that started when he was just 15-years-old has carried over into his time behind the bench and as team owner.

Back in January 2022 when nobody else was volunteering to bring professional hockey back to Hull after a two-year hiatus brought on by the Covid pandemic, it was Davies who stuck his hand up.

He admits there have been many times since when he wondered why he took on the challenge but, as the team prepares for its fourth full season in UK’s second-tier NIHL National league, he believes that the pain and the misery endured during those early, dark days have been worth it.

THAT WAS THEN: Matty Davies, pictured during his two-year spell with Swindon Wildcats

As soon as his former boss Shane Smith said that he had no intention of resurrecting the Hull Pirates team after the pandemic, Davies – then playing in what turned out to be his last full season on the ice with Leeds Knights – knew he had to do something.

“When I got off the phone, I just sort of sat there and felt that there was just no way we could not have a team in NIHL National,” said Davies. “I just thought if I don’t do it, nobody else will.”

Working alongside Ian Mowforth and close friend and local businessman Lamplough, it was a chaotic few months getting the project off the ground in time to be ready for the 2022-23 campaign.

Supported by Knights’ owner Steve Nell, the trio’s plan to restore second-tier hockey to Hull were embraced by the other team owners. But it was far from plain sailing.

CHAMPIONS: Celebrating EPL title success with Telford Tigers in 2017.

“I was pretty certain almost straightaway that I was going to go back to the Seahawks name,” added Davies, referencing the Humberside Seahawks team that first emerged in the late 1980s.

“So we were starting to get these ideas together and we had a ready-made club in a way, there were fans already here. It’s not like it was going to be a brand new thing or that we were reinventing the wheel – there had been clubs here at this level previously and we knew there would be huge interest for a club to play in NIHL National.

“And you saw the reaction when the news first came out, it went mad and people were buzzing.

“That was obviously the fairytale part of it. The reality was an absolute nightmare and it was a very difficult time.”

HOMETOWN BOY: Matty Davies, pictured in action for Hull Stingrays during the 2013-14 EIHL season. Picture: Arthur Foster.

Hull finished bottom in that first season, Mowforth departing part-way through to leave Davies and Lamplough to push on.

Harsh lessons were learned in the first 15 or so months after that initial phone call with Smith, to the point where the owners have made sure Hull have been a contender ever since – finishing fourth in the following two seasons and reaching the National Cup Final in 2023-24. They go into the forthcoming campaign with many observers believing they are equipped to secure their first piece of silverware.

Davies was perhaps better equipped to deal with launching a new franchise than most, having gone through the experience twice previously in his playing career.

The first time came at Manchester Storm in the 2015-16 season, a team he ended up playing for after the demise of the Hull Stingrays in the summer, a development made all the more frustrating given the team had reached the Elite League play-off semi-finals just a few weeks earlier before being edged out 3-2 in overtime by Sheffield Steelers.

The Stingrays’ obvious promise was effectively transferred to a reformed Storm franchise based out of Altrincham.

The rushed nature of putting the organisation together allowed Davies to see first-hand the difficulties encountered.

BOWING OUT: Matty Davies, in action for Leeds Knights against Leeds Knights during the 2021-22 NIHL National season, which proved to be his last full season as a player. Picture: Andy Bourke/ Podium Prints

“When we started the Seahawks, the club was just not ready,” added Davies. “When I look at where we are now, when everyone gets here for pre-season, it’s all going to be ready. Everything they need will be in place, everything is planned, pre-season is planned – we know exactly what we’re doing.

“Back then there was none of it – we didn’t even have a saw to cut sticks down.

“And it was very similar in Manchester. The locker room wasn’t ready, all sorts of stuff.”

Having previously signed a three-year deal in Hull, newly-married Davies – voted in as captain by his Storm team-mates – couldn’t commit to moving over to Cheshire.

It meant regular four-hour road trips, meaning he was unable to make every training session for what was a full-time team. It led to a miserable campaign personally and one which proved to be his last in the top-flight.

But out of it came one of the best seasons of his career, a return to the second-tier and an English Premier League regular season crown in 2017 with Telford Tigers.

Having secured the trophy he had desperately craved throughout his career, the former GB international returned home to join Hull Pirates where he enjoyed further success under player-coach Jason Hewitt, the EPL by this time having collapsed to leave a regionalised NIHL One league operating under a two-import restriction.

And while the quality never came close to what he experienced at Telford – the EPL allowed five imports – Davies relished being home, the Pirates securing a treble in 2018-19 before the advent of NIHL National.

The Covid pandemic brought an early end to the new league’s inaugural campaign and when it returned in 2021-22 there was no Pirates team.

It saw Davies – who had not played at all during lockdown – return to the ice with the Knights, a new franchise which had been launched by Nell, replacing the Chiefs team which had competed in 2019-20.

With Nell effectively starting from scratch in West Yorkshire – using all his knowledge gained from 18 years’ ownership of Swindon - Davies was able to see first-hand the development of a new team.

“I was done playing , or so I thought, but I decided to give it another go in Leeds - there was an itch that perhaps needed scratching,” he explained.

“And there was my lad. He was two years old and I felt it would be nice for him to see me play – and he loved watching me play at Leeds, he talks about it all of the time.

“If it had been anyone else but Steve, I wouldn’t have bothered but, looking back now, it was the best thing I did. I learnt such a lot about the other side of the game.”

Seeing the good and the bad in new hockey franchises has allowed Davies to learn from his own mistakes at the Seahawks.

And while it is his name on the forthcoming testimonial, for Davies, it is very much about the bigger picture, about reconnecting people with Hull’s hockey past, while continuing to lay the foundation for a successful future.

The game itself will pit the 2025-26 Seahawks team against a roster made up of famous names from the city’s hockey past.

It will be an opportunity for fans to give a proper send off to players they didn’t previously have a chance to, including former Seahawks’ defenceman Lee Haywood, who only recently announced his retirement from playing.

“Hull has got a prestigious ice hockey history,” said Davies. “This club has been going a long, long time – they’ve had some really good teams and exceptional players that have played here.

“It’s not just about me, it will be a chance for fans to come and see the new team as well as some of the older players we’ve got coming back for it.

“It will be a good day and a chance to say goodbye to some old friends and former players as well as just celebrating where we are now as a club. We’re in a really solid position and we want to celebrate where we’re at and where we’ve come from and show people that we’re here to stay and that there is an exciting future for hockey in Hull.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​