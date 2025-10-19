ANGRY: Hull Seahawks' head coach and co-owner, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

MATTY DAVIES blasted his Hull Seahawks team after what he considers to be the “worst-ever” performance in his time as head coach and owner of the club.

The Seahawks suffered a 9-4 road defeat at Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday with Davies desperately hoping they produce a fitting response on home ice against Basingstoke Bison on Sunday night.

But, regardless of that result, the Seahawks boss says changes will be made to his roster in order to try and turn around what has been a poor start to their 2025-26 NIHL National season.

Saturday’s loss was Hull’s sixth in eight games.

FANTASTIC FOUR: Sheffield Steeldogs' Walker Sommer. Picture; peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

Davies spent the summer putting together a team he believed was capable of landing the franchise’s first-ever piece of silverware.

And while there is plenty of time left in the season, he is adamant changes are necessary.

“There will be changes now, there’s got to be changes - this is a really, really tough night,” said Davies, who part owns the club with Joe Lamplough, the pair helping launch the team back in the Spring of 2022.

“I just want to apologise to all the fans, especially anyone that came (to the game) and everybody that is part of the club.

“I’ve never been so embarrassed on a bench ever. That is the worst performance we’ve ever put out as a club in the time that I’ve been a part of it - just really, really disappointing.

“We’ve got some extremely under-performing players and it is on me, it is my decisions on who plays and who doesn’t and whatever else - to be quite honest, it’s just not good enough.

“I really feel let down by a lot of them lads in there. From top to bottom, the four imports - nowhere near good enough.

“The lads have got to pick themselves up from this. I’m sick of having to do these pick up things. I’ve given them enough time to find it. We’ve shown glimpses but this is a real poignant moment I think, for us as a club.”

Against a Pitbulls team themselves looking for a second win of the season, the Seahawks found themselves 3-0 inside 22 minutes before they got on the board through an Emil Svec strike at 24.28.

But the hosts were 5-1 ahead by the halfway mark before Jason Hewitt got on the board in the 40th minute.

Any hopes of a comeback were ended when a double from Max Wigfield put Bristol 7-2 ahead.

Beau Reeder and Tommy Spraggon salvaged some form of pride for the visitors before Sean Morris and Jake Brickneel completed the rout with further late strikes.

Sheffield Steeldogs bounced back from Friday night’s 3-2 home defeat to Leeds Knights by coming out on top in a 15-goal thriller against Saturday night visitors Romford Raiders.

Walker Sommer was the star of the show with four goals, completing his hat-trick before the halfway mark, while Kyle Watson, Bair Gendunov, Liam Steele, Joonas Larinmaa and Michael Danecko also got on the board.

The game was finely poised after two periods with Tjay Anderson and Jake Sylvester finding the net for the Raiders to leave the hosts 3-2 ahead.

It remained too close to call until the final 10 minutes, Watson and Gendunov’s efforts being cancelled out by strikes from Michael Power and Sylvester.

But three goals in less than two minutes - strikes from Steele and Sommer being followed by one from Larinmaa - put the hosts firmly in control.