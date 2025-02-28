Matty Lee retires: Triumph, tragedy and Tokyo gold for one of Leeds' Olympic heroes

Although Yorkshire remains prolific in producing Olympic champions - the Brownlees, Ennis, Adams, Clancy to name just a few - they remain enough of a rare breed that when the light fades out it requires acknowledgment.

Matty Lee joined their number this week, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic diving champion deciding enough was enough and moving onto pastures new, ready to tackle whatever life after the intensity of elite sport can offer him.

The 26-year-old from Leeds made history at the Covid-delayed Games of 2021 when winning Olympic gold in the 10m synchro.

In all the years that Tom Daley has shone as the beacon of British diving, it required a young man from Yorkshire to help his light beam out from the top step of an Olympic podium.

Finest hour: Matty Lee of Leeds with the gold medal he won alongside Tom Daley at the Tokyo Olympics. (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

It was the undoubted high point of a journey that began for Lee at the City of Leeds club at the age of seven.

His promising career – highlighted by a world mixed 10m synchro silver alongside City of Leeds clubmate Lois Toulson of Huddersfield in 2019 – was also held back by injuries and misfortune.

He should have gone to the Commonwealth Games as a 15-year-old in Glasgow but had to withdraw after kitting out due to injury, then was overlooked, agonisingly so, for an Olympic debut in Rio two years ago, despite having gone to the previous year’s world championships as a 17-year-old.

The decision to move away from his second home at the John Charles Centre at the age of 20, to join the team at the London Aquatics Centre was a bold one that would ultimately reap the great rewards his hard work warranted.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Team Great Britain compete during the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre (Picture: Al Bello/Getty Images)

As well as Tokyo gold with Daley there was a European title too, and a gold alongside new partner Noah Williams at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. But it was a bronze in the individual 10m synchro at that event validated his belief that he could compete for individual honours in Paris in 2024.

But, somewhat cruelly, low times were just around the corner.

Birmingham would be the last time Lee’s father Tim would see his son dive.

For he lost that totem of his support network when Tim died suddenly that October.

City of Leeds team-mates Matty Lee and Lois Toulson of Great Britain win silver in the Mixed 10m Synchro final at the European Championships in 2018 (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“We’ve had a few horrible months,” Lee told The Yorkshire Post later that winter. “Dad was a huge part of my diving, he absolutely loved it.

“That’s one of the reasons I get out of bed, and why I want to carry on doing what I’m doing. I want to make him proud. I know he’s somewhere smiling every time I dive.”

On top of that, injuries would strike.

In 2024 he underwent surgery on his spine and had to withdraw from consideration for Paris.

On Thursday, Lee withdrew from the sport altogether.

“After 20 years in the sport, it’s time for me to step away from diving,” he wrote on Instagram.

“This decision hasn’t been easy, but after losing my dad in 2022, I struggled to find the same passion I once had, he was my why.

"Then came injuries, surgeries, and the realisation that I don’t want to be a broken man moving forward.”

A highly likeable and approachable young man, Lee was always candid about his career, his journey and his family, just as he was this week when addressing the challenge of what life after diving looks like.

“What’s next?” he wrote. “Honestly, I don’t know. And that’s both terrifying and exciting.