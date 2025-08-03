Max Burgin and Scott Lincoln are British champions again but Zharnal Hughes gets revenge on Louie Hinchliffe

Max Burgin of Halifax celebrated winning the British title and securing a spot at next month’s world championships in Tokyo with a controlled run in the 800m at the Novuna UK Athletics Championships in Manchester on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Halifax had won his semi-final on Saturday and returned to lead from the front again 24 hours later, his time of 1.43:92 nearly a second and a half off his personal best but good enough to win the national title for a second time in four years.

The victory secures Olympic finalist Burgin – who has run the fifth fastest time this year – a place at the worlds in Tokyo from September 13-21.

Elsewhere at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham this weekend, two Yorkshiremen returning from injuries endured differing levels of success in the defence of their titles.

Follow my leader: Max Burgin on his way to winning the men’s 800m final during day two of the Novuna UK Athletics Championships 2025 at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

Louie Hinchliffe, the 21-year-old Sheffield sprint sensation who took the summer by storm last season, winning the British 100m title, reaching the Olympic semi-final and claiming a bronze in the 4x100m relay in Paris, went home with another bronze on Saturday night.

Hinchliffe’s time of 10.01 was good enough for third on the day and marked a return to form after injury, but he won't be in the individual event in Tokyo, only the relays, after Zharnal Hughes ran 9.94 to reclaim the title he lost last year.

World indoor champion Jeremiah Azu was second in 9.97 seconds to take the second individual spot.

Hughes said: “I really knew I could win today and I got a sub-10, which is really important for me. I really wanted to be here and get a run in and feel my legs in the rounds.

Louie Hinchliffe in the Men's 100m Semi-Finals during day one of the Novuna UK Athletics Championships 2025 at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. (Picture: PA)

"It could have been faster but I can build on this. It is nice to hear your name being called out from the stands.”

York’s Scott Lincoln won the British outdoor shot putt title for a record-extending 11th time, to make it 20 national titles altogether.

Lincoln wrestled controlled of the competition early and never slowed down, kicking off with 19m28 before moving into 20m+ territory with throws of 20m77 and 20m62m. In consideration for Tokyo having gone over 21 metres this year, two-time Olympian Lincoln said: “It’s always nice to come and win the UK Championships, especially with the big crowd today that really got behind us.

"It feels like athletics is on the up, which is great news. It is really nice to have that buzz in the stadium again.

“It has been a challenging few weeks with a few niggles to sort out, but I am excited going forward and getting out to Tokyo to see what I can do there.”

Harrogate’s Jacob Fincham-Dukes will have to rely on past performances, including fourth in last year’s Europeans and fifth in the Olympics, after finishing a lowly sixth in defence of his British long jump title.

He could only manage 7m72 after Alessandro Schenini set the bar at 7m85 with his first jump and watched as the rest of the field failed to overtake him; Kingston-upon-Hull’s Archie Yeo twice coming closest at 7m81 for a silver medal.

Molly Caudery returned to winning ways in the pole vault, clearing 4.85 metres to claim gold in Birmingham.

Caudery, who finished fifth in the London Athletics Meet last month, eased over 4.45m, 4.60m and 4.75m before matching her indoor record of 4.85m for this season.

Caudery surprisingly failed in three attempts to clear 4.55m in Paris 12 months ago and did not qualify for the pole vault final, but is now looking ahead to the World Championships in Tokyo next month and insists her mistakes will not be repeated.

She said: “It happened. It was just a bad day. I definitely don’t think it will happen again and I’ll do everything in my power to make sure it doesn’t happen again. I’ve overcome all those demons that came from it. It’s all in the past.

“I would love to get a medal. After what happened last year, I was so focused on getting a medal, I just need to get through qualification first and then think about it. But that’s definitely the big goal for the year.”

Amy Hunt booked her trip to the world championships after she won the women’s 100m with a time of 11.02 in front of Desiree Henry and Faith Akinbileje after Daryll Neita was dramatically disqualified for a false start.

Dina Asher-Smith produced a championship record and pipped Hunt to gold in the women’s 200m.

The 29-year-old held off a fightback from 100m UK champion Hunt and got her head beyond the line a thousandth of a second before her rival, with Daryll Neita third. Asher-Smith led round the bend but Hunt looked to overtake the three-time Olympic medallist – but the line came just in time for Asher-Smith.