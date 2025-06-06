McLaren podium success for Yorkshire’s Samuel Harrison at Monza

Ripon based racer, Samuel Harrison delivered a strong statement of intent to his rivals in the McLaren Trophy, Europe last weekend with two podium finishes in Monza, Italy. Already a multiple championship winning driver in the UK, Samuel has signed with internationally renowned race team ALM Motorsport to contest the 2025 championship alongside fellow Brit Leonidas Karavasili. The race at Monza was the first in the McLaren-run championship for the drivers and the team, so to deliver such a strong performance from the start caught the attention of both organisers and competitors.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s qualifying session saw the #90 ALM Motorsport car qualify third on the grid, just 0.39 seconds from pole position, which was taken by current championship leaders Michael O’Brien and Jayden Kelly. Race 1 witnessed a fierce three way battle for the lead, in particular with O’Brien, Samuel trading places a number of times with the ex-McLaren works driver before finishing in a strong 3rd place. Samuel has plenty of experience racing O’Brien in multiple UK championships previously, and this battle rekindles what looks likely to be a season long duel between the two British racers for the championship.

On Sunday morning, Samuel qualified an even stronger second for the afternoon’s feature race. His final qualifying lap would have been good enough to secure pole position had he not encountered traffic at the final corner. The race saw a resumption of the dual with O’Brien with Samuel hustling the race leader for a number of laps before a small mistake set him back. After the pit stops and driver change Leo was embroiled in a terrific race with last year’s champion, Alejandro Geppert, with the SMC Motorsport driver just edging into 2nd place on the penultimate lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Laur, team principle and owner at ALM Motorsport was delighted with his new driver pairing: “It has been a sensational start for the British pair in the #90 car. Both Samuel and Leo showed their strength over the weekend, which brought the double podium. As everything was new for them in Monza, I see them improving over the season even more; this was an impressive start.”

McLaren Trophy, Europe enjoyed full grandstands at the iconic Autodromo Nationale Monza in Italy

After the race Samuel echoed this: “To come here with a new team; neither of us having driven at Monza before, and to finish on the podium twice against this level of competition is a superb start to our season.”

The next round of the McLaren Trophy is at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium on the 26th-29th June. A confident Samuel added: “We’ve already done a lot of laps of Spa in the simulator and now we’ve got our first race under our belts and experience in the car, I can’t wait for the next race and to hopefully be on the top step of that podium.”

This championship round takes place alongside the CrowdStrike 24 hours of Spa Fantatec GT World Challenge, one of the biggest meetings on the calendar, attracting over 100,000 spectators in 2024. For information concerning sponsorship and hospitality packages at this prestigious event, or to support Samuel on his journey please contact [email protected]