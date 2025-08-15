Mervin James given longer stint to impress as Sheffield Sharks snag Surrey 89ers breakout star

When his name appeared on the Sheffield Sharks’ roster for the TBT tournament in America earlier this summer, it was a big indicator that Mervin James was headed for a longer stint in the blue and yellow jersey.

And so it has proven, with the former Surrey 89ers forward becoming the Sharks eighth signing for the forthcoming Super League Basketball season.

The 24-year-old who hails from the US Virgin Islands registered 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game during his year with Surrey, his first in professional basketball.

Super League Basketball Cup Final (2024-25) between Surrey 89ers and Sheffield Sharks at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. (Josh Nesden/@josh.jpg/joshjpg.uk)

He also helped take the team to the SLB Cup final in Nottingham, where they were beaten by the Sharks.

James’ was one of the standout names on the roster Sheffield head coach Atiba Lyons assembled for their two games at the TBT in Kansas City in July, betraying the Sharks’ chief’s intentions.

“Obviously being a part of the Sharks TBT team in the summer was a great way to work with Atiba and some of the other staff out in Kansas City which I really enjoyed,” said James.

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans at the Canon Medical Arena; we had some great games against the Sharks last season when I was with the Niners, so I know the fans are top drawer.”

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons said: “Mervin had a very good year in Surrey for his first season as a professional and we were impressed by him when he came up against us.

“Having him join us for TBT showed his strengths and he further impressed, so I’m happy to have signed him for the 2025-26 season.”

James spent five years playing NCAA Division 1 basketball, the highest level in collegiate basketball, initially in North Alabama for his freshman and sophomore years, before spending the final three years with Rider, graduating in 2023-24.

In his senior year James averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists whilst also being named to the NABC All-District First Team.

Sharks have already brought back Rodney Glasgow Jnr, Prentiss Nixon, Jordan Ratinho, Rodney Chatman III and Mike Ochereobia for the new season, due to start on September 19, and former player Dirk Williams.