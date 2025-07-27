MICHAEL DANECKO believes a return to Sheffield Steeldogs after a year away is the best place for his game.

The 21-year-old Czech-born forward left last summer to join Leeds Knights 2, where he split his time between the newly-formed NIHL North One outfit and Ryan Aldridge’s NIHL National champions.

In all, the left-hander made 29 appearances for the Knights, posting one assist.

But it was with Knights 2 where Danecko shone brightest, ending the season as top scorer for Davey Lawrence’s team with 49 points – including 17 goals – in 36 league and play-off appearances.

BACK HOME: Forward Michael Danecko is back in Sheffield after a year with Leeds Knights Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

But despite proving a go-to guy in Leeds, he is back in South Yorkshire after just 12 months, believing Steeldogs’ head coach Slava Koulikov is the man to help him elevate his game further.

"I’m excited to be coming back home to Sheffield, where it all started, and rejoining the Dogs,” said Danecko, who came through the junior system at Ice Sheffield before making his senior debut for Sheffield Titans in 2021-22.

"I can’t wait to get back out there, playing under Slava and getting going again.

"Me and Slava have been talking for a while, and I truly believe he’s the right person to help develop my game and push me to be even better.”

Koulikov, who is due to unveil his team’s fourth and final import for the 2025-26 NIHL National season on Sunday, added: “Mikey is a young British forward with a tremendous desire to succeed and a great attitude both on and off the ice.

"From our conversations and what I’ve seen, he’s the kind of player who’s willing to do whatever it takes.