Michael O’Sullivan obituary: Jockey who died aged 24 after falling at Thurles

The Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan, who died aged 24 as a result of injuries he suffered in a fall at Thurles, hailed from a notable racing family.
His father William rode a Cheltenham Festival winner as an amateur and Michael himself had been crowned champion under-21 rider in 2019.

His first win under rules came at Cork in 2018 when he guided Wilcosdiana, trained by his uncle, Eugene, to a 47-length victory in a hunter chase, and he turned professional in September 2022.

It did not take him long to make a major impact in the professional ranks, as he enjoyed a notable winner at that month’s Harvest Festival at Listowel aboard the Terence O’Brien-trained Magnor Glory.

Michael O'Sullivan at Ascot Racecourse. Photo credit: John Walton/PA WireMichael O'Sullivan at Ascot Racecourse. Photo credit: John Walton/PA Wire
Just three days later he steered Enniskerry to a Grade Three success for owner-trainer Barry Connell in the Kilbegnet Novice Chase at Roscommon.

The link-up with Connell would prove hugely successful that season, with the pair combining to land both the Royal Bond Novices’ Hurdle at Fairyhouse and the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham with Marine Nationale, while Good Land was a Grade One winner for the team at the Dublin Racing Festival.

O’Sullivan enjoyed a day one double at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, for as well as Marine Nationale he also scored aboard Gordon Elliott’s Jazzy Matty in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, and rounded off his breakthrough campaign by being crowned champion conditional in Ireland with 32 winners.

In all, O’Sullivan rode 90 winners in Ireland and five in Britain under rules, with his most recent big-race success coming aboard Embassy Gardens for champion trainer Willie Mullins in the Grade Three New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore.

