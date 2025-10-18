As he stands in the atrium of the Carnegie School of Sport at Leeds Beckett University, the unique running track jutting out of the roof above him, Mick Hill cannot help give a wistful look out onto the field through the window.

“The first time I came up here I was 14 years old,” begins Hill, who grew up two miles away and who from this base would go to four Olympics and win medals at world and European Championships plus the Commonwealth Games.

“I met Wilf Paish, the athletics coach. My uncle was a PE teacher and he found out that Wilf was here with a group of athletes and he knew I was athletic.

“I started training with what was called the Yorkshire and Humberside Centre of Excellence and Wilf invited me into what was quite an elite group. I was into the javelin at the time, but I wanted to be a footballer. I wanted to play for Leeds United. I was playing for Yorkshire Amateurs at the time, they were the best junior football team in Leeds.

From Leeds to the sporting world: Mick Hill competing for Great Britain in his fourth and final Olympics in Sydney in 2000. This week he was inducted into Leeds Beckett University's Sport Hall of Fame.

“But when I got to 15, 16, Leeds didn’t want to sign me, Grimsby and Lincoln were interested but my dad said ‘do your A-levels’.”

From then on, the link between education and elite sport would prove the cornerstone of Hill’s journey that brought him back to Leeds Beckett on Wednesday, when he was one of 37 sporting alumni inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame.

In truth, he never really left. He studied his degree here, trained for the entirety of his 20-plus year career at the Headingley campus and when he retired, stayed on as first a coach to the likes of Jessica Ennis-Hill, and then as sports performance and coaching manager right up until 2022.

The millions that the university has put into the their facilities to make it a magnet for sporting talent in the north of England is inspirational to Hill, but equally, he knows it is about more than bricks and mortar - it is about the elite sporting environment it has fostered.

Alistair Brownlee is inducted into the Leeds Beckett University Sport Hall of Fame.

“Tessa Sanderson had moved up and I became her training partner,” he says. “I saw somebody training in Leeds win an Olympic gold medal in 1984 and I suddenly thought, why not me.

“The facilities were not a patch on what they are now but what you had was a cohort of athletes who all supported each other.

“Peter Elliott was part of that group, he’d pound the roads of Rotherham and then come up here two or three nights a week. I was an individual sportsman, but it made you feel part of a team.

“I graduated in 1986 the year I won the Commonwealth silver medal. I was 40th in the world by then, a year later I was up to No 2 in the world - all training here with a great group of individuals. I absolutely loved it.

“There was no sports massage, no knowledge of nutrition - it was pure Yorkshire grit.

“You’d sweep the snow off and do a session, health and safety went out of the window,” he laughs. “We had a good relationship with the caretaker and he’d let us in over Christmas.

“I had a good chat with Emily Campbell (Olympic weightlifting medallist), she was one of the scholars when I was working here. She said the facilities were great but I remember training here in a portakabin and as I said to her, ‘a kilo is a kilo, doesn’t matter where you lift it’.

“A big shiny building is great, but if you want to do it you are going to do it, and you will find a way.”

When he moved into the administrative side, it was about recruiting talented athletes and sportspeople, selling them on what Leeds Beckett - which formerly as the Carnegie College - has been producing sporting champions since 1933.

“Laura Weightman is here tonight,” Hill says of the former world championship medal-winning middle-distance runner. “For her to say she came here because she had a meeting with me is very humbling. I remember that meeting, I told her I can’t promise you he world but we have a fantastic environment and that’s all you can do - give someone a place to grow.”

“A lot of people here tonight have come through the scholarship programme, seeing them grow and succeed gives you immense pride.

“I remember the Brownlees coming through. It’s not just the elite, it has a knock-on effect. I retired in 2004 when I missed out on Athens, and that’s the year I started working with Jess, who was an unbelievable athlete but a terrible javelin thrower. To see the students’ faces when suddenly Jess Ennis is walking through reception - who is the most humble person - is fantastic.”

As for his own inclusion in the Hall of Fame, the 60-year-old smiles: “To be on the board alongside names that I consider to be sporting greats is for me, as a Leeds boy, a real thrill and very humbling.”

Brownlee hails Hall of Fame inductees

​Leeds Beckett University inducted 37 alumni into its Sport Hall of Fame this week.

The Hall of Fame celebrates the university’s sporting legacy, recognising individuals who have made a lasting impact across various disciplines.

Among the inductees were Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee OBE; Emily Campbell, the first British woman to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting, Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE, Olympic triathlete Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE; pioneering sailor Dee Caffari MBE and the most successful female freestyle paddler.

Other inductees included rugby league icon Kevin Sinfield OBE and Emily Scarratt who has just won the Rugby World Cup for a second time.

Reflecting on his induction, Alistair Brownlee OBE, said: “Leeds Beckett University holds a special place in my heart. I remember running on the track there for the first time in a school sports day when I was five.

"Ten years later, I walked over the same track to meet my coach, Malcolm Brown, for the first time. The pool and gyms hosted me for hundreds of training sessions, and the fantastic people at the university provided me with so much support.”

Peter Mackreth, Dean of Carnegie School of Sport and Chair of the LBU Sport Hall of Fame Sub- Committee said: “This Hall of Fame is more than a celebration of individual achievement, it’s a reflection of the university’s enduring legacy in sport. For over 90 years, we’ve supported the development of athletes, coaches, and professionals who have gone on to influence sport on a global scale.