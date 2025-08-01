Mike Ochereobia returns for a second season with Sheffield Sharks to help with British quota
The 35-year-old Londoner was an important role player off the bench last season and also joined the Sharks on their recent playing trip to the United States.
The centre joins Prentiss Nixon, Rodney Glasgow Jnr and Dirk Williams in signing for next season.
The fact Ochereobia is British helps with the club’s roster construction with doubt still remaining over whether imports, or how many, will be allowed to play next season due to the ongoing battle between Super League Basketball and the British Basketball Federation which is heading to the courts with the two bodies now suing one another.
On re-signing with Sheffield, Ochereobia said: “My first season was a great experience; I was made to feel at home by the club and staff, the facilities are fantastic and the fans make every home game feel special.
“It was an easy decision to return and I’m excited to be part of the team next season and hopefully we will have even more success.”
Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons added: “I’m thrilled that Mike has decided to return to Sheffield for a second season.
“He is a fantastic asset to the club both on and off the court, providing great experience and is a valuable member of the team.
“He ended last year very strongly, so I’m looking forward to seeing that continuing into the 2025-26 Super League Basketball season.”
