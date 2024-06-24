Morrisons delivery driver Joe Dean now going to Open after another DP World Tour runner-up finish
The Sheffield golfer, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday, was driving a Morrisons delivery van earlier this year even after securing playing privileges on the continent’s main circuit.
But he yet again proved his talent by fighting his way into a play-off at the KLM Open in the Netherlands, only to be beaten at the second extra hole by Italian Guido Migliozzi.
It is the second time Dean has recorded a runner-up finish in only his ninth start on tour.
Despite three missed cuts on his record and not having started his season until the Qatar Masters in February - three months later than the majority of players who graduated Qualifying School - due to a lack of funds, he is already 30th on the Race to Dubai rankings with more than £400,000 in prize money.
That should be enough to secure Dean a card for next season as a bare minimum, but the lucrative season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai for the top 50 players is in reach, as is remarkably elevation to the PGA Tour in America for the top 10 players on the money list not already exempt.
And now he has an Open at Royal Troon to look forward to next month.
Dean's superior Official World Golf Ranking sent him to Scotland over Swede Marcus Kinhult, who also lost in the play-off.
It will be the second time the College Pines professional has teed it up at an Open having qualified for the 2017 championship at Birkdale.