Morwenna Talling on brink of rugby immortality after 'awesome World Cup journey'
For the 22-year-old forward from York has become one of the first names on John Mitchell’s team sheet and is almost certain to get the call that she is in the Red Roses team for Saturday’s World Cup final against Canada at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
Her try-scoring, player-of-the-match performance against Scotland in the quarter-final in Bristol is just one of the standout moments of an accomplished World Cup for a girl who learned the game at Malton and Norton and - like all the Yorkshirewomen who will line up in Saturday’s final - at West Park Leeds.
“When England last won the World Cup in 2014, I was 12,” remembers Talling.
“Although the coverage of the tournament wasn’t like it is now, it was so inspirational to see female rugby players achieving something with their country.
“We are now in that spotlight and hold a responsibility as Red Roses to inspire young girls and boys to take an interest in our sport, whether watching or playing, and we hope that our sport continues to raise its profile following on from this World Cup.
“One of the things I’m passionate about is building the game and building that community, especially for girls in the north.
“We’ve got a job to do to inspire that next generation, I want them to feel comfortable picking up a rugby ball so that the next players are unstoppable and continue to grow the game. If you’re always working hard and always putting 100 per cent in, then you’ll get to places where you want to be.”
That ethos – honed initially on the rugby pitches of Yorkshire and then at Sale Sharks – has taken Talling and her team-mates to within touching distance of the mountain top.
“It has been an awesome experience,” she says of the World Cup journey.
“But we have to earn the right to an even better experience this weekend at Allianz Stadium.”