"Moving up to Leeds Rhinos best decision I made," says England netball's TikTok sensation Sophie Egbaran
The 20-year-old England prospect has been one of the revelations of a difficult season for Leeds Rhinos, and is not giving up on their quest to gatecrash the Super League play-offs.
With 300,000 followers on TikTok, she is a prime example of the kind of young star the sport is looking to build around as it embarks on its vision for professionalism.
This week, she was an obvious choice for Leeds Rhinos to use as the face of their second and final game of the season at Leeds Arena, when they welcome Manchester Thunder on Sunday (4pm): meeting fans new and old and selling the concept of a grandstand occasion at the big arena.
“I remember the first game there earlier in the season, great arena, good crowd,” says Egbaran, pictured.
“I like the space in there and I think this will be even better. Thunder are a good team, we almost beat them last time at their arena, so I’m confident we’re more than capable of causing a shock and beating them.”
And it would be a shock, even if the gap between the two has shrunk to its smallest since Rhinos’ inaugural campaign when they forced their way into the play-offs alongside Thunder in the Covid-shortened season. Thunder are third in the league, with Rhinos in seventh, needing to win all of their remaining four games to snatch a top-four spot.
“I believe anything is possible if we keep fighting, keep grinding, then for all we know it we could be back up into that top four,” says Egbaran, a devout Christian who makes frequent reference to the Lord’s plan.
“There’s been a few challenges but we have overcome them as time has gone on. We just keep the faith in ourselves, in the team and in the Lord.”
Like all her Rhinos team-mates, Egbaran - who played her first season in Super League with Saracens Mavericks last year - was signed by Liana Leota but has been coached by her successor Lauren Palmer.
“I’m learning a lot from Lauren, she’s been my coach a lot with England over the last two years, so I’ve known her for a bit,” says the Roses Futures squad member.
“I feel as though she’s stepped up, taken the role on well, she’s teaching us well, but also is learning on the job.”
On her move up to Leeds, Egbaran added: “It was exciting at first, but then I started to question whether I could actually do this because there’s a lot of things I had to consider before I made the move, but it’s turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I feel like I’m getting the exposure I need, the experience I need. It’s a good bunch of girls I’m playing with and I couldn’t ask for better team-mates.”