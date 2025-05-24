"Moving up to Leeds Rhinos best decision I made," says England netball's TikTok sensation Sophie Egbaran

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old England prospect has been one of the revelations of a difficult season for Leeds Rhinos, and is not giving up on their quest to gatecrash the Super League play-offs.

With 300,000 followers on TikTok, she is a prime example of the kind of young star the sport is looking to build around as it embarks on its vision for professionalism.

This week, she was an obvious choice for Leeds Rhinos to use as the face of their second and final game of the season at Leeds Arena, when they welcome Manchester Thunder on Sunday (4pm): meeting fans new and old and selling the concept of a grandstand occasion at the big arena.

Sophie Egbaran of Leeds Rhinos (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images for England Netball)

“I remember the first game there earlier in the season, great arena, good crowd,” says Egbaran, pictured.

“I like the space in there and I think this will be even better. Thunder are a good team, we almost beat them last time at their arena, so I’m confident we’re more than capable of causing a shock and beating them.”

And it would be a shock, even if the gap between the two has shrunk to its smallest since Rhinos’ inaugural campaign when they forced their way into the play-offs alongside Thunder in the Covid-shortened season. Thunder are third in the league, with Rhinos in seventh, needing to win all of their remaining four games to snatch a top-four spot.

“I believe anything is possible if we keep fighting, keep grinding, then for all we know it we could be back up into that top four,” says Egbaran, a devout Christian who makes frequent reference to the Lord’s plan.

Sophie Egbaran of Leeds Rhinos in action during the 2025 Netball Super Cup final match between Leeds Rhinos and London Pulse at Utilita Area Sheffield on March 8 (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for England Netball)

“There’s been a few challenges but we have overcome them as time has gone on. We just keep the faith in ourselves, in the team and in the Lord.”

Like all her Rhinos team-mates, Egbaran - who played her first season in Super League with Saracens Mavericks last year - was signed by Liana Leota but has been coached by her successor Lauren Palmer.

“I’m learning a lot from Lauren, she’s been my coach a lot with England over the last two years, so I’ve known her for a bit,” says the Roses Futures squad member.

“I feel as though she’s stepped up, taken the role on well, she’s teaching us well, but also is learning on the job.”