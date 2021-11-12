My Drogo’s rivals running scared at Cheltenham

My Drogo ridden by Harry Skelton wins the Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle during Grand National Day of the 2021 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree

MY Drogo will face just one rival as he makes his chasing debut in the SSS Super Alloys Novices’ Chase on the first day of the November Meeting at Cheltenham.

The six-year-old was mightily impressive when last seen winning the Grade One Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in spring, a success that was his fourth in a row and maintained his unbeaten record over hurdles.

Now taking to fences for the first time in his career, the Dan Skelton-trained gelding has scared off all but one opponent.

As such, the exciting horse, to be ridden by the trainer’s brother Harry, the reigning champion jockey, will line up against only Henry de Bromhead’s Gin On Lime for the two-and-a-half-mile contest, after Gordon Elliott withdrew Fancy Foundations due to the ground.

“I feel that we have got to go chasing to make him the horse we think he is and he has always looked like a chaser,” Skelton said.

“He is probably the highest-rated horse we have had go novice chasing and the highest profile, but at the end of the day they are all equal at the start. He looks great and two and a half miles is a good starting point, so we will see where we are with him.”

Gin On Lime is a worthy rival, however, having won four of her seven runs over fences including the Grade Three Dundrum Novice Chase at Tipperary.

There is Grade Two hurdling action on the card with the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle set to be contested by seven runners.

Paul Nicholls’s Gelino Bello is highly fancied after winning by six lengths on his hurdling debut at Aintree on October 24.

“He is an exciting youngster who won impressively on his debut over hurdles at Aintree nineteen days ago when he stayed on strongly as he drew clear on the flat,” said the trainer.

Meanwhile, Simply The Betts and Protektorat top the weights for tomorrow’s feature Paddy Power Gold Cup after a maximum field of 20 was declared. The original top weight, Assemble, was withdrawn at the 48-hour final declaration stage yesterday.

That left the Paul Nicholls-trained Simply The Betts and Dan Skelton’s Protektorat, part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, at the head of the list.

Nicholls also has leading ante-post fancy Lalor, formerly trained by Kayley Woollacott, going for honours while Skelton has Spiritofthegames, who was runner-up 12 months ago.

Last year’s winner Coole Cody, trained by Evan Williams, bids to become only the sixth horse to land the prize twice with the last being Cyfor Malta in 1998 and 2002.

Others in the mix include Sue Smith’s Midnight Shadow, a dual course winner, and the Brian Ellison-trained Nietzsche, winner of the Greatwood Hurdle in 2018.

Meanwhile, veteran dual purpose trainer David Elsworth, whose Desert Orchid won the 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup as well as excelling on the Flat with horses like champion stayer Persian Punch, was honoured to receive this year’s award of merit at the 31st Cartier Racing Awards in which Aidan O’Brien’s St Mark’s Basilica was named horse of the year.

After watching a video tribute to his career spanning 67 years, Elsworth said: “Well, what can I say? I’ve never heard so much bull**** in all my life!

“Having said that, I’d like to thank Cartier and those misguided people who’ve got me up here. I am very flattered to be considered for this award when I look at my predecessors.

“I’m very flattered. I feel like a bit of an imposter, in fact.

“But it is a great honour and when I think of those predecessors.... it is something I shall treasure and appreciate those people who have supported me.

“It’s a well-known cliche that the success one has as a figurehead, the trainer or whoever he may be, we all need the support of the staff and everybody. And I’ve been very lucky in that department.

“In fact, I’ve been very lucky everywhere.”

Meanwhile former jump jockey, Rodi Greene last night won The Jockey Club Achievement Award and £3,000 prize at this year’s JETS Richard Davis Awards.