Nate Montgomery sticking around at home club Sheffield Sharks

Homegrown talent Nate Montgomery has signed a new one-year deal with Sheffield Sharks.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 21st Aug 2023, 19:25 BST

The 5ft 10in guard is only 23 but is entering his sixth season on the Sharks roster, having come up through the club’s junior ranks.

Montgomery, who also coaches with the club’s development pathway, said: “I am excited to be back. I have been with this club since I start played organised basketball, this team is family to me, and I can’t wait to continue contributing to another season.

“This is such an exciting time for the Sharks as they head into a new arena and a new era, and I can’t wait to wear the Sharks jersey once again."

Head coach Atiba Lyons added: “Nate continues to grow as a player year on year.

"His dedication, skill, and positive attitude are a testament to his character, both on and off the court. I am eager to see how his presence will impact the upcoming season.”

