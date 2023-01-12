MATTY DAVIES hopes the return of Nathan Salem for Hull Seahawks this weekend will provide the perfect boost to the team’s NIHL National play-off ambitions.

After such a difficult start to the season brought about a combination of factors including visa issues over import players, injuries and player departures, it looked like Hull had turned a corner.

A four-game winning streak was enough to lift them off the bottom of the table in time for Christmas, a position they still occupy despite the six-game losing stretch they find themselves on since returning to action shortly after the festive break.

For the last four of those defeats, the Seahawks have had to make do without experienced centre Salem, the 31-year-old handed a four-game ban for a hit on Leeds Knights’ defenceman Bailey Perre on December 29.

BACK IN THE GAME: Matty Davies has played the last three games in NIHL National for Hull Seahawks. Picture courtesy of Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

This weekend brings just the one game for Hull, with Basingstoke Bison paying the second of three scheduled visits this season to East Yorkshire on Sunday night.

The last time the two sides met in Hull saw the Bison head home with a 4-0 victory but, given the changes to the hosts’ line-up since that defeat back in early October and the return of Salem, player-coach Davies is confident his players can snap their losing streak in what he views as a ‘must-win’ game.

“Basingstoke is a game for which there is no excuse – we have to win that game,” said Davies, whose Seahawks currently sit six points adrift of ninth-placed Bison having played two games more.

“We’ll have Nathan back which is massive, we’ve really missed him these last four games. He was really getting into his rhythm, so it was a shame to lose him.

BACK IN THE GAME: Experienced centre Nathan Salem will return to action for Hull Seahawks for Sunday's home clash with Basingstoke Bison Picture courtesy of Tony King/Seahawks Media.

“With Nathan back in the line-up we’re a little bit of a different team. Hopefully we can also have Finlay (Ulrick) again next week, fingers crossed on that one.”

Davies admits his players’ confidence has taken a knock over the past two weeks, but believes they will bounce back.

“Those games after Christmas, it knocked some of our boys' confidence,” added Davies. “We had a good rhythm going before Christmas and the boys have been struggling to find that momentum again.”

Salem’s return to centre the top line of imports Emil Svec and Andrej Themar will at least allow Davies to ease up on his own ice time slightly, the 32-year-old making his playing debut in last week’s 3-2 overtime defeat to Sheffield Steeldogs.

A long-running knee problem had prevented Davies, inset, from taking to the ice prior to last Wednesday and while the three games he has played since have been tough going, he has enjoyed the experience.

“I’d love to play for another 10 years, of course I would,” said Davies. “It’s tough for me – my knee problem isn’t going anywhere, it’s not going to get any better.