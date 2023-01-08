A SECOND-HALF fightback wasn’t quite enough for battling Hull RUFC, who were forced to settle for a losing bonus point as they lost 24-19 at home to high-flying Rams in National One.

The Berkshire side ran in four tries without answer from the Yorkshire outfit, but Hull turned things around after the break.

Trailing 19-0 at half time following three Rams tries, Hull conceded a further on 47 minutes and many feared they would leak more points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But right winger Keane Naylor’s 69th minute try gave them hope, and when centre Stephen Johnson added another on 71 minutes and full-back Reece Dean converted, suddenly they looked rejuvenated.

NOT QUITE ENOUGH: Leeds Tykes Charlie Venables was in among the points against rivals Cinderford but it couldn't prevent defeat. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left winger Mike Adlard raced in with two minutes remaining and Dean added the extras, but Hull ran out of time in their bid for a win which would’ve boosted their hopes of lifting themselves off the bottom of the table.

Second-bottom Leeds Tykes also had to settle for a losing bonus point from their match at fifth-placed Cinderford, after leading the match for long periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cinderford kicked an early penalty, but Leeds took the lead on 17 minutes with centre Charlie Venables touching down and stand-off Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley converting.

A converted try from the hosts put them 10-7 ahead, but just before half time full-back Kieran Davies dashed in and the conversion from Maxwell-Whiteley made it 14-10 to the Yorkshire side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after the break Cinderford added two more tries and a penalty to lead 23-14. However, a last-minute penalty from Davies ensured Leeds left with a losing bonus point.

Hull Ionians boosted their National Two (North) title hopes with a hard-fought 37-24 home win over Yorkshire rivals Wharfedale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full-back Jack Townsend’s fifth minute try got Ionians off the mark, and they extended their lead with centre Lewis Minikin converting his own 17th minute try for a 12-0 lead.

Scrum-half Sam Pocklington added another on 20 minutes, and flanker James Sanderson had his 26th minute try converted by Minikin as Ionians opened up a 24-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Wharfedale hit back with scrum-half Sam Gaudie and left winger Oscar Canny scoring tries, Davidson added one conversion to narrow the gap to 24-12.

Shortly before half time No 8 George Mewburn added try number five for the home side and Minikin converted for a 31-12 lead at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second row George Hedgley barged over on 47 minutes for Wharfedale, and Gaudie had a 71st minute try converted by Davidson, but Ionians kept ahead with Minikin adding a couple of second half penalties.

Despite falling behind to an Elliot Fisher penalty early on, Otley hit back to win 22-3 over Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wing forward Brandon Staples and stand-off Ed Crossland touched down in the first half as the home side led 10-3 at the break, and in the second half left winger Blake Morgan touched down twice, full-back Callum Irvine adding a conversion to wrap up a 22-3 victory.

A hat-trick of tries from right winger Jack Hedley helped Rotherham Titans secure a 47-19 victory at Blaydon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scrum-half Sam Boxhall scored twice, while centre Jack Taylor and replacement Callum Bustin also scored. Centre Richard Hayes kicked six conversions to add to the win.

Sheffield Tigers secured a five-point win over Tynedale, winning 26-7 over their mid-table rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigers are now just two points behind Tynedale following the win, which started with centre Jamie Broadley racing in after 31 minutes.

After half time scrum-half Ryan Holmes, centre Barney Goatley and stand-off Mark Ireland also scored tries, with Ireland kicking three conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tries from No 8 Robert Jennings, winger Finlay Stewart and hooker Ethan Myers helped Huddersfield to a 20-19 win over hosts Chester.