Native River targets glory at Welsh National

The steeplechaser then went on to land the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup and Native River’s class means he has to concede at least 10lb to his rivals.
Twelve on New Year’s Day, trainer Colin Tizzard’s stalwart is due to be retired at the end of this season but connections are hopeful of another bold run in a race in which four former Welsh National winners go to post.
Stablemate Elegant Escape, last year’s winner Secret Reprieve and Christian Williams’ Potters Corner are the other past victors looking to double up.
Garth Broome, Native River’s owner, does not see his welter burden proving a problem. “We are looking forward to it,” he said. “He used to carry more than that weight before. It is not necessarily the weight he has got, it is more about what the others are carrying.”
Sandy Thomson sends Hill Sixteen down from his Scottish Borders base after just losing out in the Becher Chase over the Aintree fences under Craig Nichol. “It was a hell of a performance iand he never really got the credit he deserved,” said Thomson whose stayer is in receipt of 26lb from Native River.