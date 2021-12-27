Native River targets glory at Welsh National

Former Welsh National winner Native River lines up in the race five years after landing the Chepstow marathon.

The steeplechaser then went on to land the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup and Native River’s class means he has to concede at least 10lb to his rivals.

Twelve on New Year’s Day, trainer Colin Tizzard’s stalwart is due to be retired at the end of this season but connections are hopeful of another bold run in a race in which four former Welsh National winners go to post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stablemate Elegant Escape, last year’s winner Secret Reprieve and Christian Williams’ Potters Corner are the other past victors looking to double up.

Former Welsh National winner Native River lines up in the race five years after landing the Chepstow marathon.

Garth Broome, Native River’s owner, does not see his welter burden proving a problem. “We are looking forward to it,” he said. “He used to carry more than that weight before. It is not necessarily the weight he has got, it is more about what the others are carrying.”