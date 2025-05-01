New Grassroots Sport Lottery aims to raise millions for local clubs

Clubs across Yorkshire have signed up for a newly-launched charity lottery which aims to raise millions for community sport across Britain and fill the funding gap that threatens its viability.

The Grassroots Sport Lottery is the brainchild of Sported, the UK’s leading community sport charity, which provides grants and support to over 5,000 local organisations nationwide who use the power of sport to transform lives and address social issues.

Barnsley Riding for the DisabledAssociation, Aspire Gymnastics Club Hull, and Angels of Freedom CIC in Leeds are among the first to link up and run their own in-house lotteries.

Rob Wilson of Angels of Freedom believes the initiative will encourage more people to offer financial support.

The Grassroots Sport Lottery is aiming to raise millions for local sport

He said: "Signing up to the Grassroots Sport Lottery provides an opportunity for the community to support us - with the opportunity for them to win something back.

“We're looking to engage with an audience who wouldn't typically make direct donations. So for every new sign up, we're gaining additional help while also building on our network."

By generating additional income through their lotteries, these groups will be able to finance items such as equipment and facilities, as well as to keep physical activity accessible to all within their communities.

The launch follows extensive research showing 82 per cent of clubs advised that raising funds was their highest priority and 85 per cent cited that there is insufficient investment from government into the sector.

Leeds-based Angels of Freedom are looking to fund their work through the lottery

The lottery is being set up in partnership with leading lottery operator Gatherwell and will allow Sported – founded in 2008 as a legacy initiative from London 2012 - to inject extra investment into local sport for good initiatives.

“The UK and England’s elite sports are stacked with Yorkshire talent, yet grassroots clubs and participants in the region are struggling with rising costs. The Grassroots Sport Lottery is all about ensuring grassroots sport remains at the heart of local communities,” Sported’s Chief Executive Officer Sarah Kaye said.

“We hear repeatedly of the difficulty that grassroots sport has in raising the cash to underpin the incredible contributions clubs and groups make within our communities. There are significant challenges in running costs for those operating their own facilities while also ensuring activities are affordable to all parts of society.

“Over half of the groups we work with have flagged young people dropping out because of cost pressures. Our hope is that the Grassroots Sport Lottery will provide a simple, cost-effective way to generate priceless funds to ensure their doors remain open.”

Tickets for the lottery will cost £1 with a draw each Saturday and a top prize of £25,000 – with half of the price of each ticket going directly back into grassroots sport.

Phil Wright, General Manager at Gatherwell and Head of Commercial at Jumbo UK said: "We are delighted that Gatherwell has been awarded the opportunity to deliver The Grassroots Sport Lottery which is being set up and run by Sported.

“We're proud to be able to help Sported and grassroots sports clubs to transform the lives of millions of kids by giving them access to sport. As a passionate sportsperson myself I've seen the power of sport firsthand, but I'm also acutely aware of the increasing costs and barriers that many people face in taking part.

“We hope The Grassroots Sport Lottery can play a vital part in helping to provide resources for clubs and opportunities for all to be involved with sport and physical activity."