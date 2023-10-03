New Huddersfield Giants signing reveals what lured him away from Hull FC

New Huddersfield Giants signing Andre Savelio has revealed the lure of working with Ian Watson convinced him to move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 28-year-old back-rower has signed a two-year deal with the Giants, after four years at Hull FC. Asked about the chance of working under head coach Watson, Savelio explained: “It's an easy answer for me, he was the genuine reason I signed here.

“I had Jake Connor in my ear mithering me too, but I said this to Watto after I signed, when I was walking in to meet him I'd already kind of made my mind up on my future, but a meeting that was probably meant to be 40 minutes ended up being 2 and half hours and by the time I walked out I knew this move was 100 per cent the best for me.

“It was his honesty and attention to detail that stood out for me, he told me what I bring to the team, but more importantly what I need to work on to be in his team. The finer details around that part of the conversation, was really impressive.”

Savelio made 64 appearance and scored 18 tries for the Black and Whites, and Watson believes the forward can be a “big player” for Huddersfield.

“Andre is one of them where we want a player who is going to come in an really challenge for a starting position in the team and put a few players under pressure and push a few players in terms of that competitive attitude,” he said.