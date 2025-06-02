New Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy visits York as part of nationwide tour

With fewer than 90 days to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, excitement is building across the country – and over the past two days, York has played host to the brand-new tournament trophy as part of its official nationwide tour.

The newly unveiled trophy visited the bustling Parliament Street, where it was welcomed by Yorkshire local and former England rugby player Jodie Ounsley. A trailblazing winger from Dewsbury, Jodie made history as the first deaf female to represent England in rugby sevens. She debuted in the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2019 and later played 15s for Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs in the PWR.

The York Community Stadium will host six eagerly anticipated matches, the second most of any host location, between 23 August and 7 September, including 2021 winners New Zealand when they take on Spain, and a thrilling battle between the USA and Australia.

Crafted in sterling silver and plated with 24-carat gold, the new trophy is a bold, modern expression of the game’s growth and ambition. Blending heritage with innovation, it retains twin handles similar in design to the previous trophy but introduces a sleek, oval silhouette. The base is engraved with the names of past champions, while a world map etched onto the surface celebrates the sport’s global reach.

The Women's Rugby World Cup trophy

Ounsley, a former England player, said: “This World Cup already has such a great buzz around it, and never mind actually being in Yorkshire, where I’m from.

“Even in the time I’ve been, it’s amazing to see how much the game has grown – it’s really skyrocketed.

“For young girls, to see rugby as a pathway and a career, being able to look up to role models and think, one day I want to be in a World Cup, is such a powerful thing. We’ve seen it with women’s football and the Lionesses and the Euros, and I really think this World Cup will have the same effect.”

Claire Douglas, Leader of the City of York Council, added: “I think it’s hugely exciting. We can’t wait to get the tournament started. It’s going to bring in an awful lot of visitors and an awful lot of absolutely elite athletes. It also encourages residents to get involved and be active.”

The Women's Rugby World Cup trophy in York Minster

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is already breaking records, with over 300,000 tickets sold – more than double the attendance of the 2021 edition in New Zealand. With the tournament on track to be the biggest and most impactful in history, demand is higher than ever.