New Zealand and Canada heading to York for women's Rugby World Cup 2025

York Community Stadium is to host six matches at next summer’s women’s Rugby World Cup with New Zealand and Canada among the teams heading to Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 8,510-seater stadium, which hosted games up to the semi-final of the women’s 2021 Rugby League World Cup that was held in 2022 due to a Covid-enforced postponement, is one of eight venues to be used for next year’s union event.

York will host group phase double-headers on three weekends in late August, early September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tournament opens on Friday, August 22, with hosts and favourites England taking on the United States at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

A general view of the Community Stadium in York prior to the 2021 Rugby League World Cup semi-final. The stadium will host six matches at the RWC2025.

The action heads to York the following day to see Canada – one of the pre-tournament favourites – take on Fiji (5.30pm kick-off) with New Zealand meeting Spain (5.30pm) on Sunday, August 24.

Australia take on the United States in York on Saturday, August 30 (7.30pm) before Italy take on South Africa less than 24 hours later (Sunday 3.30pm).

The group phase concludes on the weekend of September 6/7, with the USA back in York to face Samoa on the Saturday (1.30pm) and Japan v Spain on the Sunday (12pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After opening the tournament against the USA, hosts England – ranked No 1 in the world with a team consisting of North Yorkshire-born forwards Zoe Aldcroft and Morwenna Talling – face Samoa at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton eight days later and Australia in Brighton on September 6.

The four quarter-finals will be split between Ashton Gate, Bristol and Exeter’s Sandy Park, with Ashton Gate also staging both semi-finals before Twickenham hosts the final on Saturday, September 27.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 managing director Sarah Massey said: “The confirmation of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 match schedule brings a wave of excitement as fans in the host nation and around the globe can now mark their calendars for this era-defining tournament.

“With thrilling match-ups and unforgettable moments guaranteed across the length and breadth of the country, the stage is set for the world’s top teams to showcase the very best of women’s rugby.”