Nicky Henderson says Sandown’s Celebration Chase the likely setting for Shishkin’s last outing of season

Nicky Henderson’s charge relinquished his unbeaten record over fences when pulled up on testing ground in Wednesday’s Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
Shishkin’s failure to finish left Energumene, whom he had previously beaten in an epic duel at Ascot, to take the title for Willie Mullins.
Henderson initially raised the idea of stepping up to two-and-a-half miles at Aintree in the Melling Chase after watching his stable star’s eclipse.
But the Seven Barrows handler admits that is unlikely, while also ruling out a trip to Punchestown and a third possible clash with Energumene.
He said: “Shishkin is a bit sore – I don’t know why. You’d have to say he didn’t seem happy from the word go, but I think that was purely ground.
“We’ve always said he’s a better horse on better ground. He was never travelling. He’ll be all right.
“I think Aintree would come a bit quick for him anyway, so I’ll probably wait for Sandown on the last day and the Celebration Chase.
“I don’t really want to go to Ireland and I think we’ll leave the battle with Energumene at one-all for the season and meet up again next year.”
Henderson has won the Sandown Grade One on five previous occasions, including three times with Altior and once with Sprinter Sacre – his two-mile champions of recent years.
Meanwhile, Paul Nicholls is anticipating a big effort from Truckers Lodge as he tries to reclaim his Boulton Group Midlands Grand National title.
Successful by 18 lengths in heavy ground at Uttoxeter two seasons ago, the bay was then subject to a steep rise in his rating as the handicapper reassessed him to a mark of 155.
Winless in six runs since, the gelding has gradually climbed down to a rating of 149 and will carry 11st 2lbs in the weekend’s staying contest.
Evidently able to handle the soft conditions expected at Uttoxeter on Saturday, Nicholls is hoping Truckers Lodge can recreate the tough display of stamina he produced two seasons ago.
Nicholls also runs top-weight Yala Enki, a popular veteran who comes into the race off the back of two successive wins this season.