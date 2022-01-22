Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin and Willie Mullins’ Energumene do battle at Ascot

Trained by Nicky Henderson, Shishkin’s profile is unblemished ever since a fall on his hurdling debut at Newbury in 2019, winning twice at the Cheltenham Festival.

And last year’s Arkle hero was imperious in Kempton’s Desert Orchid Chase at Christmas – the stepping stone to the Queen Mother Champion Chase in March previously won by the likes of Sprinter Sacre and Altior for Henderson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energumene is a rare case of a Willie Mullins star who came from the English point-to-point circuit, and just like Shishkin he has only met with defeat once for current connections. That was in a Navan bumper back in 2019 when he finished third. It has been success all the way since then.

Shishkin and Nico de Boinville carry the hopes of trainer Nicky Henderson in today's Grade One Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

“We were not probably expecting to have this dust-up (with Energumene) quite so early in the year, but so be it – there we go. A ferry strike – that’s what we need! It will be interesting to say the least,” said Henderson.

Should Shishkin be beaten for the first time over fences, Henderson says the pair will likely meet again in March.

“If there is anything less than five lengths in it, you are going to take each other on again at Cheltenham, as there is nothing else to do,” he said.

“Thankfully it’s been relatively dry this week so the ground shouldn’t be an issue.”

Shishkin and Nico de Boinville carry the hopes of trainer Nicky Henderson in today's Grade One Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

Henderson will also have eyes on Haydock earlier in the afternoon as Jonbon, a full-brother to the Mullins-trained Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Arkle winner Douvan, puts his own Festival credentials on the line in the Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle. “It’s a big weekend, because not only have we Shishkin at Ascot but also Jonbon at Haydock. But whereas Jonbon still needs to go and prove himself, Shishkin doesn’t.” he added.

Team Energumene admit they deserve to be second-favourites based on what the pair have achieved to date, but hope this is the first of a series of clashes between the two. “This is as exciting a race as there has been for a long time and like everyone, we can’t wait to find out,” said assistant trainer Patrick Mullins.