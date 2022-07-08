Well prepared: Connor Beasley riding David and Nicola Barron's John Smith's Cup hopeful Baryshnikov to win The Deepbridge Handicap at Chester Racecourse in May. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Sirvino was under the care of Maunby trainer, David Barron, whose licence now also carries the name of his daughter, Nicola.

She remembers with great fondness the 16-1 success of the then four-year-old, who surged clear to win by two-and three-quarter lengths, saying: “It was a fantastic day.

“Neil Brown rode him because we’d lost the jockey earlier in the week. It was just one of those things where it was all going wrong and then it all just happened for us.

“It was blazing hot and I just remember walking around in a complete daze for most of the day. I think the owners went off to celebrate in the John Smith’s beer tent in the middle of the course.”

She feels there are certain similarities between Sirvino and the six-year-old Baryshnikov, who this year has recorded victories at Pontefract and Chester, as well as finishing third at Redcar.

Barron added: “They’re both very solid, honest horses. Baryshnikov is a bit older, a bit wiser maybe. But he’s had a fantastic season – he’s run well all year, which Sirvino had going into the race.”

She believes the gelding should still be competitive off his career-high official rating of 94. She added: “I think the style of race will suit him. He likes a good strong pace and he likes to travel round in the group. He’s got a good draw (7) – it’s now up to him really. Hand on heart I would probably like good ground, but he goes on most things.”