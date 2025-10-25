THE threat of roster changes may be temporarily on hold at Hull Seahawks, but for head coach Matty Davies anything remains possible in the coming days and weeks.

Davies could not hide his anger in his post-match interview after losing 9-4 at Bristol Pitbulls last Saturday - labelling it the “worst-ever” performance he had seen during the club’s short three-and-a-half year history.

He went on to say roster changes would be made but, following Sunday’s 5-2 win at home to Basingstoke Bison, he was far happier.

Fast forward a few days and, while Davies is still considering all possibilities in terms of personnel, he seems prepared to give his players a bit more time to show the right kind of commitment to the cause and develop the winning mentality he believes is necessary to emulate the success he craves.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Romford Raiders, Davies told BBC Humberside he was tired of Hull being NIHL National’s nearly men - finishing fourth and failing to reach the final four play-off weekend over the past two seasons. It is time his team started winning trophies.

“Anything is possible,” said Davies. “I’m definitely looking at changes still and it’s something that has real potential.

“Bristol was a real switch-off from some players of the kind of buy-in and commitment we are looking for.

“We’ve had two years of staying around the same spot and nearly getting there and we’re a bit tired of that now.

BUY-IN: Hull Seahawks' head coach Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“A lot of effort goes into this club every day and we believe that with the players we have and everything we put into the club, we can do more than that (finishing fourth)

“And if that is wrong, then I’ll make changes that are needed to get us to that point.”

Hull complete their weekend with a visit from third-placed Telford Tigers ahead of Thursday night’s visit to second-placed defending league champions, Leeds.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Steeldogs go into today’s home clash with Bristol looking to build the kind of consistency which has so far proved elusive.

ON THE UP: Innes Gallacher struck what proved to be the game-winning goal for Leeds Knights at Solway on Friday night - his fourth goal of the season. Picture: Kev Bland/Knights Media.

Other than the opening weekend when they beat Hull and Romford Raiders, Slava Koulikov’s team have not been able to put back-to-back wins together.

They head to Leeds on Sunday looking to avenge last Friday’s 3-2 home defeat to Ryan Aldridge’s team.

The Knights warmed up for their derby duel on home ice with a 3-2 win at Solway Sharks on Friday.

They put themselves into a strong position by taking a 3-0 lead through goals from Liam Peyton, Oli Endicott – both on the power play – and Innes Gallacher with just over 25 minutes gone.

The hosts responded quickly to reduce the deficit through a Kell Beattie strike at 26.10 and although they made it a one-goal game with a goal from former Knights’ centre Joey Coulter at 43.33, there was no further scoring.