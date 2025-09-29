MUCH like his Leeds Knights counterpart Ryan Aldridge, Matty Davies was pleased with the improvement shown by his players compared to their opening weekend.

The only difference between the two coaches is that Davies is still waiting for a first NIHL National win of the season.

While Leeds were hammering Bristol Pitbulls by a scoreline of 8-2 twice on the second weekend, the Seahawks were edged out 3-2 in overtime by Milton Keynes Lightning.

But where Davies was left fuming by his player’s efforts in defeats to Sheffield Steeldogs and Swindon Wildcats on the opening weekend, this time around he had plenty of reasons to be cheerful.

Yes, the Seahawks had gained their first point of the campaign - but it was the manner of their performance that pleased their head coach more than anything else.

“I think we played brilliant,” said Davies, whose team had been leading 2-1 with just over six minutes remaining.

“That’s the best we’ve played (this season), I was really happy with it and they did everything I wanted them to.

“I think we dominated it, to be honest. They had a decent spell at the beginning of the game but then we absolutely dominated the rest of it and, on any other night, we get a lot more than two goals and a point.”

BATTLE STATIONS: Sheffield Steeldogs lost out 4-1 at home to Swindon Wildcats on Sunday. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

After falling behind to a Jarvis Hunt strike at 6.44, the Knights got on the board through an Emil Svec power play marker just under eight minutes later.

The Seahawks outshot their opponents in every period - and 43-32 overall - but came up against a goalie in Jordan Hedley in the form of his life.

They did eventually find a way through for a second time when Jason Hewitt beat him at 46.16, but the Lightning found a way to haul themselves level when Seab Norris beat Jordan McLaughlin on the power play at 53,31, with Lee Bonner in the box for tripping.

Overtime was required and it went the way of the visitors when Illia Korenchuk struck just over two minutes in.

ON TARGET: Jason Hewitt put Hull Seahawks ahead against Milton Keynes Lightning - but the hosts lost out 3-2 in overtime. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

Davies added: “Fair play, Hedley has won them that game -m 95 per cent save percentage - and that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

Sheffield Steeldogs fell to their second straight defeat with a 4-1 loss at home to unbeaten Swindon Wildcats.

Player-coach Aaron Nell’s team sit top of the standings after just four games boasting one of only two remaining 100 per cent starts to the 2025-26 season - the other belonging to Peterborough Phantoms who have played a game less.

There was little to choose between the two teams after one period at ice Sheffield, Bair Gendunov's 11th-minute strike cancelling out Glenn Billing’s opener at 6.31.

With 28 seconds of the second period remaining, the Wildcats got their noses in front again thanks to Tomasz Malasinski and once Ed Bradley doubled the lead at 46.52, the Steeldogs were faced with a mountain to climb, their hopes of a comeback ended when Edgars Bebris made it 4-1 in the 54th minute.

Having made it 17 wins out of 17 against Bristol Pitbull in the south west on Saturday, Leeds repeated their dominance on home ice 24 hours later.