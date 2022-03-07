PROUD: Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach, Greg Wood Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Just beneath them in the standings, however, is a fierce battle royale between four teams vying with each other to secure a top four play off spot and, with it, a better starting position for the post-season playoffs. In theory at least.

Sheffield Steeldogs and Leeds Knights are in the thick of it - just three points separate the four teams – swapping fourth spot between themselves over the weekend, with Ryan Aldridge’s team waking up on Monday morning just ahead of their White Rose rivals following a 3-1 road win at bottom club Raiders IHC.

The Steeldogs had gone above the Knights on Saturday night with an impressive 6-4 win at Swindon Wildcats, who went into the game in second place but now sit third overall having been leapfrogged by Milton Keynes Lightning.

The Knights, who lost out 5-3 at home to Telford on Saturday, take on the Lightning in a double-header this weekend, while the Steeldogs host the Raiders before hitting the road to face second-bottom Bees.

The Steeldogs were responsible for heaping further misery on hosts’ Swindon on Saturday, the hard-fought victory for Greg Wood’s team extending the Wildcats’ losing streak to four games, coming hot on the heels of a 6-2 loss at Milton Keynes on Friday.

It was in the last 15 minutes when the game exploded at the Link Centre, Matt Bissonnette and Lee Bonner having traded goals with Tomasz Malasinski and Balint Pakozdi to leave matters finely poised at 2-2.

Emil Svec put Swindon ahead for the first time on the night at 46.26, but less than a minute had elapsed before Sam Towner levelled on the power play.

DOUBLE DEALER: Matt Bissonnette got on the board twice for Sheffield Steeldogs in their 6-4 win over Swindon Wldcats. Picture: Peter Best.

Edgars Bebris restored the home side’s lead but, thereafter, it was all Steeldogs, Jason Hewitt equalising at 52.17 before assisting on a shorthanded Bissonnette strike just under four minutes later. As Swindon pulled goalie Renny Marr in search of an equaliser, Towner bagged his second of the night with an empty-netter with just 17 seconds left on the clock.

Afterwards, head coach Wood said he felt the game was the perfect advert for the UK game’s second tier.

“What you saw was two talented teams full of British players - and a couple of excellent imports - playing in front of a sold-out arena, putting on an entertaining game,” said Wood on his Instagram account.

“This season’s NIHL National seems to be going from strength to strength and it’s the most competitive it has ever been where any team can win on any given night.

Kieran Brown scored twice to help secure a 3-1 win in Romford against hosts' Raiders Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team. We once again showed our character and resilience, even when faced with adversity. I feel extremely fortunate to be part of such a good group of people.”

Goaltender Sam Gospel provided the necessary backbone required for the Knights’ road win in Romford, turning away 35 of the 36 shots on his net for a .972 save percentage. At the other end, Adam Barnes continued his rich vein of form - alongside first line colleague Kieran Brown - opening the scoring for the Knights after a goalless first period with a power play strike at 22.27.

The hosts were soon level, however, when Tommy Huggett pounced just under four minutes later. But the parity didn’t last for long, Barnes and Matty Davies coming together to set up Brown for his first of the night at 29.55. But Raiders refused to buckle further and made life difficult for the visitors throughout the rest of the night, only being silenced with 11 seconds left on the clock when Brown doubled his tally with an empty-net strike.

On Saturday, it was Brown who got off the Knights off to a dream start against Telford, putting his team ahead with just 28 seconds gone.

But Telford then spent the next 12 minutes or so showing why they remain favourites, quickly drawing level through Vladimir Luka at 5.04, Bayley Harewood then putting them ahead just over three minutes later. But then two goals in the space of 28 seconds effectively settled the game, Austin Mitchell-King making it 3-1 at 12.29 on the power play before Luka doubled his tally.

Leeds gave themselves some kind of lifeline through Lewis Baldwin’s power play effort at 17.59, but Telford restored their three-goal cushion with Luka’s hat-trick strike at 25.59.