HULL SEAHAWKS will be hoping to bounce back quickly on Sunday night after the agony of losing out 4-3 to leaders Milton Keynes Lightning in overtime.

Matty Davies’s team were hoping to close the gap on the teams above them in the NIHL National standings having put together a four-game winning streak that included a road win at defending champions, Leeds Knights.

Their first challenge of the weekend was a trip to Buckinghamshire before hosting second-placed Swindon Wildcats on Sunday.

Having gone behind to a third-minute strike from the Lightning’s Ben Solder, the hope of taking two points home looked far more promising at the halfway point for Hull.

Jason Hewitt continued his recent return to goalscoring form by equalising in the 16th minute before two second period strikes from Emil Svec - the second a penalty shot - put the visitors in control.

But the hosts showed why they are yet to lose on home ice in regulation yet this season when they hauled themselves level, a Corey McEwen strike making it a one-goal game at 34.00 before they then levelled at 49.46 through player-coach Tim Wallace.

Nothing could separate the two teams after that before, just 70 seconds into overtime, Jordan Cownie struck to claim the extra point on offer.

Sheffield Steeldogs came close to ruining Swindon’s night before the hosts ran out 4-3 winners.

BACK OF THE NET: Emil Svec scored twice during Hull Seahawks' 4-3 overtime defeat at leaders Milton Keynes on Saturday. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

Tate Shudra put the visitors ahead at 3.55 although a double from Jack Bricknell had Swindon ahead before the first break.

Recent arrival Vanya Antonov doubled the Wildcats’ lead at 26.26 but it was one-goal game again after Elmeri Hällfors hit back for Sheffield at 32.06.

Bricknell completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute and even though Walker Sommer responded less than a minute later, the Steeldogs couldn’t find another goal.

Elsewhere, Leeds kept up the pressure on the top two of Milton Keynes and Swindon Wildcats with a convincing 7-0 win at Bristol Pitbulls.