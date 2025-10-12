COLE SHDURA scored on his first appearance of the season for Sheffield Steeldogs but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-2 defeat against NIHL National leaders Swindon Wildcats.

The former Leeds Knights’ forward - part of the league and play-off double-winning team of 2022-23 - was able to play for the Steeldogs due to the Sheffield Steelers not having a game on Saturday night.

He struck with a shorthanded marker with just one second of the second period remaining at the Link Centre on Saturday.

But it proved to be a case of too little too late, with the Wildcats already 5-1 ahead at that point having recovered from going behind to Ivan Björkly-Nordström’s fourth-minute opener.

OPENING SALVO: Ivan Björkly Nordström opened the scoring for Sheffield Steeldogs but it couldn't prevent a 5-2 defeat at Swindon Wildcats. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

Sam Godfrey levelled for the hosts just 25 seconds after the Steeldogs’ strike before player-coach Aaron Nell made it 2-1 two minutes later.

But it was three goals in four minutes early in the second where the game was won, defenceman Ryan Wells making it 3-1 at 21.26 before helping himself to a second of the night at 24.29.

Just 30 more seconds had passed before Tyler Watkins gave the Wildcats a deserved four-goal lead.

Hull Seahawks failed to build on their 9-2 home win over Solway Sharks last Sunday when they were edged out 4-3 at Peterborough Phantoms.

The Seahawks took the lead through Ethan Hehir at 14.37 before Luke Ferrara levelled five minutes later.

A Lee Bonner strike at 32.17 restored Hull’s lead but, again, the hosts rallied, equalising through Jasper Foster at 37.54.

Ferrara’s second put the Phantoms ahead for the first time at 47.40, a lead they doubled through Cameron Hough’s power play strike 10 minutes later.

Johnny Corneil scored with 51 seconds remaining, but it wasn’t enough for the visitors.

Leeds made it five wins in a row with an impressive 5-2 win at Milton Keynes Lightning.