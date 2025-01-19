NIHL National: Sheffield Steeldogs respond to derby loss but Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks suffer
It was the perfect response to Friday night’s 6-1 derby defeat at Leeds Knights by Ben Morgan’s team - spearheaded by Björkly-Nordström’s goalscoring exploits.
Elsewhere, second-placed Leeds couldn’t take advantage of the Lightning’s setback, losing out themselves in a 5-1 defeat at third-placed Swindon Wildcats.
Hull Seahawks also suffered, going down 4-3 at home to Peterborough Phantoms.
At Ice Sheffield, the Steeldogs got off to the perfect start when Björkly-Nordström put them ahead with just 91 seconds on the board.
The Lightning got back on level terms just past the halfway point through Martins Susters but found themselves trailing again less than five minutes into the third when strikes from Björkly-Nordström and import Sam Tremblay put the hosts 3-1 ahead.
Jordan Cownie made it a one-goal game again with just over two minutes left, but Björkly-Nordström sealed a special night with an empty-net strike with 32 seconds remaining.
Defending champions Leeds found themselves trailing 2-0 just after the halfway mark through strikes from Swindon’s Canadian duo, Jake Bricknell and Ryan Wells.
Oli Endicott pulled one back for the visitors but three goals in six third-period minutes settled the affair, Bricknell adding his second at 47.11 on the power play, in-between markers from Glenn Billing and Ed Bradley.
The Seahawks found themselves up against it when they trailed 2-0 after 10 minutes after strikes from Peterborough’s Jarvis Hunt and Austin Mitchell-King.
Emil Svec halved the deficit at 16.59 before captain Bobby Chamberlain got them back on level terms at 23.49.
But the hosts found themselves two goals behind again after strikes close to either side of the intermission from Cameron Hough and Duncan Speirs.
Chamberlain's power play strike at 48.12 made for a tense end, but that was as close as Hull could get.
