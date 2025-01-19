IVAN BJÖRKLY-NORDSTRÖM fired a hat-trick as Sheffield Steeldogs to their biggest win of the season as they beat leaders Milton Keynes Lightning 4-2.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the perfect response to Friday night’s 6-1 derby defeat at Leeds Knights by Ben Morgan’s team - spearheaded by Björkly-Nordström’s goalscoring exploits.

Elsewhere, second-placed Leeds couldn’t take advantage of the Lightning’s setback, losing out themselves in a 5-1 defeat at third-placed Swindon Wildcats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull Seahawks also suffered, going down 4-3 at home to Peterborough Phantoms.

At Ice Sheffield, the Steeldogs got off to the perfect start when Björkly-Nordström put them ahead with just 91 seconds on the board.

The Lightning got back on level terms just past the halfway point through Martins Susters but found themselves trailing again less than five minutes into the third when strikes from Björkly-Nordström and import Sam Tremblay put the hosts 3-1 ahead.

Jordan Cownie made it a one-goal game again with just over two minutes left, but Björkly-Nordström sealed a special night with an empty-net strike with 32 seconds remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defending champions Leeds found themselves trailing 2-0 just after the halfway mark through strikes from Swindon’s Canadian duo, Jake Bricknell and Ryan Wells.

TREBLE TOP: Ivan Björkly-Nordström led Sheffield Steeldogs to a stunning 4-2 victory over NIHL National leaders Milton Keynes Lightning. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

Oli Endicott pulled one back for the visitors but three goals in six third-period minutes settled the affair, Bricknell adding his second at 47.11 on the power play, in-between markers from Glenn Billing and Ed Bradley.

The Seahawks found themselves up against it when they trailed 2-0 after 10 minutes after strikes from Peterborough’s Jarvis Hunt and Austin Mitchell-King.

Emil Svec halved the deficit at 16.59 before captain Bobby Chamberlain got them back on level terms at 23.49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the hosts found themselves two goals behind again after strikes close to either side of the intermission from Cameron Hough and Duncan Speirs.