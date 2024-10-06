SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS continued their early-season promise by pulling off an impressive 3-1 road win at Swindon Wildcats.

Ben Morgan’s team had to withstand third period pressure from their Wiltshire rivals but saw the game out for their third win of the NIHL National campaign.

The visitors got themselves ahead at the Link Centre after just 40 seconds when Finlay Ulrick broke the deadlock.

It got even better for the Steeldogs when they doubled their advantage through import forward Walker Sommer at 15.55.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Walker Sommer scored twice in Sheffield Steeldogs' 3-1 win at Swinon Wildcats. Picture courtesy of Steeldogs Media.

But the Wildcats were quick to respond this time, halving the deficit through Sam Godfrey just 46 seconds later.

The hosts enjoyed greater possession and chances in the final 40 minutes but were unable to make it count. They paid the price when Sommer doubled his tally and his team’s lead when he fired past Renny Marr to make it 3-1 at 38.32.

Despite being outshot 13-3 in the final period, the Steeldogs remained resolute for a hard-earned two points.

Leeds Knights went into last night’s home clash with Solway Sharks still top of the standings but hurt by a second defeat of the campaign after losing out 2-1 at Berkshire Bees on Saturday.

NOT ENOUGH: Mac Howlett opened the scoring at Berkshire Bees, but it couldn't prevent a 2-1 defeat on the road for Leeds Knights. Picture: Knights Media/Jacob Lowe.

Mac Howlett gave the reigning regular season champions the lead with just 49 seconds remaining of a first period they dominated.

But the Knights’ evening came undone in the third period, Bees’ player-coach Dominik Gabaj equalising at 43.33 with the pivotal moment coming just under 12 minutes later when Stuart Mogg beat Sam Gospel to secure an unexpected win.

Hull Seahawks endured another miserable night in Milton Keynes when they were beaten 8-3.

The Seahawks saw their National Cup hopes ended in Buckinghamshire last season and were unable to even the score on Saturday.

Owen Bruton fired Hull into a third-minute lead but thereafter it was all one-way traffic in favour of the Lightning, who got themselves 5-1 ahead by the 43rd minute thanks to strikes from Harry Gulliver, Jordan Cownie, Martins Susters, Milique Martelly and Toms Rutkis.