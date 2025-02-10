LATE HERO: Walker Sommer scored late to take Sheffield Steeldogs into overtime at Romford before scoring the winner in overtime. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

LEEDS KNIGHTS and Milton Keynes Lightning cancelled each out in their NIHL National double-header weekend.

The Lightning hit back to win 3-2 at Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday after seeing the Knights take both points the previous night.

The visitors went 2-0 through Ross Venus (4.18) and Sean Norris (20.57) but were pinned back by strikes from Matt Haywood (32.01) and Kieran Brown (48.21).

A power play opportunity saw the leaders stay one point ahead of the Knights in the standings, though, Mack Stewart applying the finishing touch at 50.08.

Hull Seahawks enjoyed a four-point weekend when they came from behind to win 6-5 at Peterborough Phantoms in overtime.

The visitors – who won 8-4 at home to Romford Raiders on the Saturday - found themselves trailing 4-3 after the first period, with Owen Sobchak, Owen Bruton and Johnny Corneil finding the net.

Jamie Chilcott (25.58) and a second for Corneil (41.10) were enough to eventually take the game into overtime where Emil Svec scored the winner at 63.39.

Walker Sommer was the hero for Sheffield Steeldogs after his strike with 44 seconds left ensured overtime at Romford Raiders, where he duly delivered the winner (62.00).