LEEDS KNIGHTS and Hull Seahawks bounced back from their Saturday night setbacks, while Sheffield Steeldogs made it a clean sweep for Yorkshire’s teams in NIHL National on Sunday.

The Knights were left reeling from their 2-1 loss at Berkshire Bees and looked to be heading to their first back-to-back league defeats since February 2023 when they played host to Solway Sharks.

But veteran centre Matt Haywood proved to be the hero once again when he scored twice in the last six minutes to complete a memorable come-from-behind win for Ryan Aldridge’s team, the result enough to keep them one point clear of their nearest challengers, Hull.

The Knights fell behind at 13.33 to a Torran Anderson effort, only for Matt Barron to continue his early-season goalscoring form when he levelled just 51 seconds later.

ON TARGET: James Spurr celebrates his goal in Hull Seahawks' 5-2 win over Romford Raiders. Picture Seahawks Media/Adam Everitt.

Innes Gallacher then got the hosts ahead just after the halfway mark with his second of the season before the game was turned on its head - Joe Lynch levelling at 37.25 before John Dunbar stunned the home crowd when he put Solway ahead for a second time a mere 12 seconds later.

Oli Endicott quickly dragged the Knights level at 37.59 to ensure the teams went into the second intermission all-square at 3-3, only for top goalscorer Nolan Gardiner to put the Sharks ahead within three minutes of the restart.

That is how it stayed until the 55th minute when Haywood performed his rescue act, hauling his team level before firing home a power play winner at 57.20.

Having been frustrated by his team’s 8-3 defeat at Milton Keynes Lightning, Matty Davies was pleased to see the Seahawks respond in positive fashion on home ice against an in-form Romford Raiders who arrived at Hull Ice Arena boasting a five-game winning streak.

HAPPY DAYS: Walker Sommer (second left) celebrates one of his goals in Sheffield Steeldogs' 7-2 win over Berkshire Bees. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

Bobby Chamberlain and the visitors’ Shaun Miller exchanged goals inside the first seven minutes before James Spurr and Chamberlain with his second had the Seahawks 3-1 up by the first break.

Hull then assumed full control after Emil Svec made it 4-1 just 38 seconds into the second period, the lead increasing further when Lee Haywood scored shorthanded at 35.35.

Romford reduced the deficit at 40.39 with their second power play marker of the game - this time from Andrew Shewfelt - but that was as close as they got, the Seahawks just a point off leaders Leeds ahead of a back-to-back weekend between the two.

The Steeldogs were already in a good mood thanks to Saturday’s impressive 3-1 win at Swindon Wildcats.

But they produced their first four-point weekend haul of the season with a comprehensive 7-2 win at Ice Sheffield against the Bees.

Goals from Tate Shudra and Sam Tremblay ensured that the teams went into the first break tied at 2-2 before the Steeldogs pulled clear in a tight second period, goals from Walker Sommer - on the power play - and Jonathan Phillips putting them in control.