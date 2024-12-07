RYAN ALDRIDGE says there is no danger of his Leeds Knights team taking anything for granted in tonight’s visit to Berkshire Bees.

The Bees may be bottom and struggling for numbers on the ice, but the Knights are fully aware of the dangers posed by player-coach Domink Gabaj’s team.

The Knights’ visit to Slough in early October ended in a 2-1 defeat, while the reverse fixture at Elland Road a month later saw the NIHL National champions romp to an 8-2 victory.

On that occasion, the Bees had just 12 skaters and iced their back-up goalie while resting first-choice netminder Max Wright, who Aldridge believes won his team the game in Slough.

The Bees’ situation hadn’t improved by last Sunday’s 6-3 defeat at Hull Seahawks, although Aldridge is aware of thedanger in taking the tonight’s hosts lightly.

“Last time down there, their goalie was great against us and then they probably rested him when they came up to us as they wanted him for the home game the following night,” he said. “So I imagine he’ll be in net again, which makes it a different game again completely.

“But it’s the same as any team playing short I’ve ever been on – they usually over-achieve because your best players are always on the ice more, that’s the reality.”

Elsewhere, Hull will look to build on the win over the Bees that snapped a six-game losing streak. Tonight sees them host a fourth-placed Romford Raiders team they are three points adrift of in the standings before embarking on a trip to Telford Tigers.