No decision made on Winter Power’s plans following Nunthorpe success

This was Tim Easterby's Winter Power storming to victory in last week's Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York under Silvestre de Sousa.

Great Habton trainer Tim Easterby’s speedster led her rivals a merry dance under former champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa to complete her tremendous progression over the last 12 months.

Her first victory came in a Redcar nursery off a mark of 76 last July, and while she ended her busy juvenile campaign with a victory in the Cornwallis Stakes, she still appeared to have plenty of ground to make up on the best sprinters.

Two victories on the Knavesmire sandwiched a creditable run in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot before her Nunthorpe blitz, and two Group Ones remain in Europe for the five-furlong specialist.

“She’s come out of the Nunthorpe well and she’s in good form,” said Easterby as he gave up an update on his stable star who runs in the evocative blue and white colours of Leicester City’s owners King Power Racing.

“We don’t quite know what the plans are for the rest of the season yet.

“There are two obvious races, the one in Ireland (Flying Five) and the (Prix de) l’Abbaye, but she’s just nicely back from the Nunthorpe so we’ve no idea yet.

“She could run in one or both, I don’t know yet.”

Meanwhile Easterby is due to be represented by Lampang, also owned by King Power racing, in tomorrow’s Beverley Bullet sprint at the Westwood course.

Twelve runners have been declared for this typically competitive five furlong sprint, including Leyburn trainer Karl Burke’s Significantly who won at Royal Ascot for in-form Catterick jockey Clifford Lee.

Last year’s winner Dakota Gold returns to defend his title after the York specialist was unplaced in the Nunthorpe while 2019 victor Judicial will, once again, try to lay down the law for Malton trainer Julie Camacho.

Meanwhile champion jockey contender Tom Marquand, one of the most popular riders in racing, makes a rare trip to Beverley to partner Hurricane Ivor in the feature race for trainer William Haggas.

In other news, William Muir has set his sights on the end of the year for Pyledriver, with options abroad in focus.