No identity, too many excuses, and Steve Borthwick under pressure - former England star launches withering attack

Former international Ben Foden has launched a withering attack on England, suggesting they have an excuse culture, lack a playing identity and questioning whether Steve Borthwick should be replaced as head coach.

The 34-cap full-back also believes that even if England shake off the shackles and beat world champions South Africa at the Allianz Stadium today it will not excuse the late collapses in defeats to New Zealand and Australia on the previous two Saturdays.

Foden’s criticisms sum up a lot of what is being said about the current England team under Borthwick, one that has lost four straight matches - albeit all narrowly and three against New Zealand - with the pressure cranking up.

First and foremost, Foden believes it stems from an unease of playing at Twickenham (now rebranded Allianz Stadium), with the former Northampton Saints back revealing Borthwick and his players held a meeting before the opening Autumn appointment with the All Blacks to address the issues.

Under pressure: Steve Borthwick, the England head coach, needs to start delivering results against the top teams after a disappointing start to their Autumn series at the Allianz Stadium. (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“They asked the players why is our record at Twickenham not that good?” Foden told The Yorkshire Post via Grosvenor Sport.

“Most other countries when they play at home, their record speaks for itself, especially a top-tier nation.

“So, the question being asked internally was why was Twickenham no longer the same old fortress that it once was? They talked about it being too corporate, with fans not being rugby loyalists. They discussed whether it was affecting the mentality of players before or after a game. There were all sorts of things going on, but just more excuses.”

As with most pundits and fans, Foden’s frustration stems from the winning positions England are continuously spurning, against Australia last week and more damagingly, the All Blacks seven days prior.

Ex England international Ben Foden has cranked up the pressure on his old team-mate Steve Borthwick (Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“I was really excited looking at the squad that they picked and the team they put out against New Zealand,” he said. “I thought it was the most exciting England we've seen for a while. After 60 minutes it looked like we were going to win that game.

“I hate to point fingers, but it seemed to me that England management pulled off Marcus Smith and sent on George Ford to kill off the game.

“The mindset of England in that last 20 minutes was completely different from how they played the opening 60. It was trying to be risk averse by box kicking everywhere even in their half and pin them in their own 22. That final quarter against the All Blacks has damaged the confidence of England and suddenly they're conceding 42 points (against Australia). Conceding 42 points at international level is the biggest worry.”

Fine margins aside, a lack of long-term strategy in defence has added to the feeling of a team that has lost its identity.

“Felix Jones has left, they've changed their system,” continued Foden. “And how many times are we going to hear that? We've got a new guy in, we're changing the system, we're going to do this defence.

“It seems like it's happening every 12 months - England have to say, ‘This is how we are going to defend’, and hang their hat on some principles and live and die by them. If it doesn't work to begin with, progressively you'll get better at it.

“If you keep changing your defensive principles, there's always going to be excuses, either from the coaches or from the players, that ‘we're just learning the system.

“We've heard too many excuses from this English team. They're lost in defence.

“England have no identity. This England team seems to have the ability to do everything, but not to international winning standards.”

Ultimately, a defeat to the Springboks today will pile the pressure on Borthwick, a captain Foden played under with England.

“International rugby is a results-based business. If you are not winning games, people start calling for your head,” he said.

“But I don't think that you get rid of Borthwick and just bring in someone else who then tries to put their stamp of identity on this team. I think you've got to be smart with your changes.

“There's a lot riding on it for sure because if we lose three out of the four this autumn that is not good.

“If England do beat South Africa the mentality will be it sort of forgives the last two games. That is not a really good way of being an international rugby team.”

Of possible contenders to replace Borthwick, Foden identified two men.

“Andy Farrell’s a great coach but he didn't like me much when I played because he was so specific about what he's doing,” said Foden.