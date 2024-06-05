'No pressure' insists Leeds rower Georgie Brayshaw as her Olympic spot is sealed

Yorkshire’s Georgie Brayshaw says she her women’s quad sculls crew are not putting any ‘pressure on themselves’ after her place in the Great Britain rowing team for the Olympic regatta in Paris this summer was confirmed.

The 30-year-old from Leeds is one of 42 rowers (23 women, 19 men) across 10 boats that Britain will send to Paris next month.

A late developer - due in part to a horse riding accident that nearly paralysed her when she was 15 - Brayshaw only took up rowing seriously in her early 20s but has established herself as one of the squad’s leading medal candidates.

In the women’s quadruple sculls with Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott and Lola Anderson, she won a world championship title last year and the European Championship gold medal earlier this season.

Leeds rower Georgie Brayshaw is going to her first Olympics (Picture: Daniel Lewis/British Rowing)

That pedigree marks them out as the crew to beat when the final takes place on Wednesday, July 31, at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, but Brayshaw told The Yorkshire Post: “We’re not putting any pressure on ourselves to get a medal.

“We have five/six weeks to put the lessons we learn in the two previous World Cup regattas into camp and work on what we really need to work on and then come the Olympics hopefully we’ll be ready.”

Brayshaw is one of the 50 per cent of the team making their Olympic debuts in Paris.

At the other end of the scale, Helen Glover is making her fourth appearance.

Georgie Brayshaw, left, with her women's quad sculls crew-mates (Picture: Benedict Tufnell/British Rowing)

The double Olympic champion, who is in the women’s four, said: “Selection for my fourth Games feels different because the first time I still had this disbelief that I was becoming an Olympian.

“A huge reason for aiming for Paris was thinking how great it will be to have my family there to watch and support me and being able to share all of this with them is so special.

“Our four has a very good mix of Rebecca Shorten’s experience and the new energy of Esme Booth and Sam Redgrave and I do really feel more emotional for them than myself, seeing them enjoy this for the first time and getting their first Olympic vest.

“I love celebrating other people, so seeing them have this experience today and witnessing them enjoying this for the first time is amazing. I’m so fortunate that I’ve rowed with the most phenomenal people throughout my career.”