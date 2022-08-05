Northallerton’s Lincoln battled through a topsy-turvy contest and dialled into the bouncing Alexander Stadium crowd to take third behind New Zealand pair Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill with a best throw of 20.57m.

Lincoln’s only previous experience of the Games was fielding the call that he hadn’t been selected for the Gold Coast in 2018.

“It’s not quite sunk in yet but it’s absolutely incredible to get the job done in the end,” said Lincoln.

Great effort: Yorkshire's part-time bricklayer and England shot putter Scott Lincoln took Commonwealth Games bronze in Birmingham. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

“Me and my dad and a few family members and work colleagues were talking about the last Commonwealth Games. I was actually on site when I got the call to say I wasn’t selected.

“I had made the standard a few times but I was in the digger at the time. We were just talking about it and having a bit of a laugh and saying how things have changed now and to make the most of it now we are here.”

Lincoln certainly did that despite enduring a difficult start to the competition after failing to throw over 20m in his first four attempts, which included two fouls. He relished the deafening home support, with several family members, friends and colleagues watching on, but admitted he got lost in the moment before steadying himself and using the noise to propel himself onto the podium.

Lincoln added: “It was a tricky first four throws, I was just getting a bit over excited with the crowd noise. I’ve never had anything like that before, it was absolutely incredible. It puts a different excitement level to it and that’s what helped me through in round five to get relaxed and they got behind me.

Big effort: England's Scott Lincoln in action during the Men's Shot Put Final in Birmingham. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

“I was confused, I was like I am not in 19m shape but I kept doing 19m throws.

“But we just got a cue that started to work and the last two rounds were half decent but you always want more as an athlete.”

The 13-time British champion made his Olympic debut at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games last year but missed out on the final.

And Lincoln also returned disappointed with his efforts at last month’s World Championships in Eugene, failing to qualify again after managing just 19.97m.

Done it: Yorkshire and England's Scott Lincoln celebrates hios medal-winning performance with the crowd. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

“I had a disappointing worlds but I definitely feel I’ve made up for it now,” Lincoln explained.

“I can’t celebrate too hard. I’ve got the Europeans in a week and a half, so we will just go for some decent food and maybe the odd beer if we can find some but we will see what happens. I don’t see why I can’t medal at the Europeans.

Laura Muir is eyeing an elusive Commonwealth Games medal after reaching her second final.

The Scot finished fifth in her 1500m heat to reach Sunday’s final at the Alexander Stadium.

She ran four minutes 14.11 seconds as she paced herself in the morning session in Birmingham, having also reached Saturday’s 800m final.

A Commonwealth Games medal is the only one missing from Muir’s collection after she finished 11th in the 1500m - having been clipped - in 2014 and skipped the Gold Coast four years ago to focus on her vet exams.

“This is the last one. If I can get not just one but two it would be very special,” she said.

“It was nice to get the legs moving after Tuesday (800m heat), it feels a long time ago, and it’s nice to qualify and save as much energy as I could.

“It’s going to be hard, the Commonwealth in these distances is really strong, but it’s an amazing opportunity to give it my best. I would hate to be sitting at home watching the final thinking I could be part of it.

“I went to the front and slowed down a wee bit and I got away with it for a while but I knew they would come round at some point. I latched on and did as minimum as possible to save the legs for tomorrow.”

Scotland team-mate Jemma Reekie also qualified along with England’s Katie Snowden and Melissa Courtney-Bryant.

England’s Cindy Sember ran 12.67 seconds to win her 100m hurdles heat, while in the long jump, Jazmin Sawyers (6.80m), Lorraine Ugen (6.79m) and Abigail Irozuru (6.59m) all reached the final.

Sember said: “I knew I could run a fast time. It was just a matter of energising myself and getting ready mentally. I’ll get some rest tonight, sleep and stay hydrated and I think there’s more in store.”