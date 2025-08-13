Northern Superchargers Women remain top of the table following impressive winning streak

With The Hundred well underway, fans have been treated to cricketing greatness following back-to-back wins from The Northern Superchargers Women’s team, who will be looking to continue their winning streak when they meet Southern Brave on August 13th.

Hollie Armitage led the Women’s team out to an energetic home crowd in a match that marked the side’s opening fixture with a commanding victory, defeating Welsh Fire by an impressive 47 runs. The team also reigned victorious against Trent Rockets on Sunday, winning by 8 wickets to continue their impressive start. It was eighteen-year-old Davina Perrin who impressed for the Superchargers, scoring a 42-ball 70 to continue her fine form and ensure the team remain at the top of the table.

Zak Crawley stole the show with the bat in the Men’s opening home fixture, with an unbeaten 67 runs that inspired the team to an 8-wicket victory from just 89 balls. The Men’s side will be looking to avenge their loss to Trent Rockets when they meet Southern Brave at the Utilita Bowl Stadium on Wednesday to put them back on track in their pursuit for glory.

Headingley Stadium will soon be rocking again as fans take to the stands and create a sea of purple for the Superchargers’ remaining home fixtures that include:

Friday 15th August vs Birmingham Phoenix – A chance for the men’s team to avenge last season’s loss, and the women’s team to build on their emphatic 61-run win.

Saturday 23rd August vs Oval Invincibles – A major test against the competition’s most successful side. The Invincibles women and men have each won The Hundred twice, with the men chasing a third consecutive title in 2025, so expect an intense battle!

Tuesday 26th August vs Manchester Originals – A fierce derby clash with local pride on the line to close out the home campaign. The Superchargers men will look to replicate last year’s win in Manchester, while the women aim to overturn a narrow defeat.

Hollie Armitage, Women’s team captain for the Northern Superchargers commented: “We are delighted to have achieved back-to-back wins in our opening fixtures and it’s important we remain focused and take this momentum into our remaining games. Marking our return to Headingley with a victory in front of our loyal and passionate fans was a special feeling and they deserve it for always bringing the energy!

“The Hundred is pulling out all the stops to make 2025 the biggest year yet and we are hoping to replicate this by bringing the trophy home!”

