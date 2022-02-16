Oisin Murphy to face disciplinary panel next week

Oisin Murphy will appear before the independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority on Tuesday to answer charges relating to a breach of Covid protocols and twice testing positive for alcohol above permitted levels on the racecourse.

The BHA announced in December it had conducted a “detailed investigation” after being made aware of a possible breach of coronavirus protocols by Murphy related to travel in September.

The BHA subsequently issued three charges and a hearing in front of a disciplinary panel was arranged to take place on December 10.

But after receiving submissions from Murphy’s legal team regarding his welfare, and Murphy deciding to relinquish his riding licence with immediate effect, the BHA agreed to postpone the hearing.

File photo dated 17-08-2020 of Trainer Mark Todd. The British Horseracing Authority has confirmed an interim suspension has been placed on the licence of Sir Mark Todd after a video emerged on social media of the trainer striking a horse with a branch.

Murphy – champion for the last three seasons – returned two positive tests for alcohol on the racecourse in 2021, at Chester in May and at Newmarket in October.

Murphy was crowned champion again on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot in October following an epic battle with William Buick.

The Killarney-born rider looked set for a comfortable defence of his title with a few weeks of the season to go, but a late charge from Buick set up a thrilling finale, with Murphy ultimately coming out on top by 153 winners to 151.

Big-race victories for Murphy in 2021 included the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood aboard Alcohol Free, with his latest top-level success coming at the Breeders’ Cup aboard Japanese mare Marche Lorraine in the Distaff.

But Murphy was forced to give up rides at Newmarket in October after failing a racecourse breathalyser test amid reports of an incident the previous night.

In a statement issued in December, Murphy said: “On returning from abroad last September in 2020 I failed to follow the Covid protocol set out by the BHA. In breaking these rules, and attempting to mislead the BHA, I’ve let my governing body down, along with trainers, owners, staff, sponsors and family for which I wish to apologise.

“In addition to this there have been two racecourse incidents linked to alcohol during 2021. It became obvious to me and to everyone else that I needed to seek serious help.

“In recognition of this I have relinquished my licence and will now focus on my rehabilitation. I am grateful to the BHA for agreeing to postpone the disciplinary hearing until I have been able to take these steps.”

In other news, the BHA has confirmed an interim suspension has been placed on the licence of Sir Mark Todd after a video emerged on social media of the trainer striking a horse with a branch.

Todd was a highly successful three-day eventer before taking out his training licence, winning two Olympic gold medals in 1984 and 1988 for New Zealand and earning a knighthood in 2013 for his equestrian achievements.

In the video, Todd appears to be teaching a cross-country schooling session where one rider is struggling to get a horse into the water jump, with the trainer then brandishing a branch and striking the horse several times on the hindquarters. Todd later apologised for his actions.

Meanwhile, Brigg trainer Nick Kent looks to have a promising novice on his hands after Erne River scored a second victory over fences at Wetherby.

Conditions in West Yorkshire were more challenging than Erne River has encountered previously, with strong winds and soft ground causing the gelding to travel slightly less fluently than he had done on his prior Doncaster victory.

“I’m really pleased, I was concerned about the ground and he didn’t look as happy as he can do,” said Kent. “I suppose that’s the sign of a good horse. Charlie (Hammond) said that every time he asked and squeezed him, he did find a bit, he kept finding.”

The Grade One Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree and the Grade Two Future Champion Novices’ Chase at Ayr are both possible goals for the horse.