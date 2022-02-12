Oliver Rowland looking to kick-start his Formula E challenge in Mexico City

Penistone's Oliver Rowland will be competing in Formula E's Mexico City E-Prix this evening. Picture: Sam Bloxham/ LAT Images.

The Mahindra Racing driver showed good pace at the season-opening Diriyah E-Prix and qualified for the dual knockout stage of both races of the double-header, managing to score points in the second race to put him 11th in the championship standings.

“It’s a bit cliché but Diriyah really did have a mix of highs and lows,” said Rowland, who secured an eighth-place finish in Saudi Arabia after crashing out of race one.

“The good thing is that a lot of the lows were avoidable and, with the highs, we have shown we have the potential to get results. In Mexico, and going forward, we need to be clean and consistently do what we know we are capable of.”

The Championship returns to Mexico City following a two-year absence and it is one of the few traditional circuits Formula E races on that is also used in Formula 1 for the Mexico Grand Prix.

Tonight’s race will be shown live on Eurosport 2 and Channel 4’s Sport YouTube channel from 9.30pm.

Meanwhile, Wetherby’s Josh Caygill will race alongside Bailey Voisin in United Autosports in the European Le Mans Series LMP3 team this season.

Caygill took part in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB last year but has also raced in the British Touring Car Championship in the past, as well as making several appearances in GT endurance racing.

“I’m delighted to be signing with United Autosports for 2022 ELMS,” he said. “I’m hoping we can have a good go at trying to get some trophies this season and be at the sharp-end, involved in some good on-track battles.