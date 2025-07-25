WHEN he first joined Formula E, a 20-something Oliver Rowland of Barnsley was a speed freak.

The only way to a world title is by being the fastest man, was his mantra.

It took him nine years, some wise team-mates along the way, a mentoring role of a precocious future Formula 1 star and even a few months out of the sport to reassess his goals, before he eventually realised what the key to success was.

And because of that, two weeks ago, a more measured and mature Rowland – now 32 – celebrated becoming the 10th world champion in the history of Formula E.

Oliver Rowland of Great Britain in his Nissan Formula E car ahead of the Berlin E-Prix earlier this month in which he finished fourth to clinch the Formula E World Championship (Picture: Joe Portlock/LAT Images)

Typically, for this more complete driver, he didn’t need to win the penultimate round of the championship in Berlin, fourth was all that was required.

“I arrived in Formula E and had a lot of pole positions, but I never had points to back it up,” Rowland told The Yorkshire Post ahead of the series finale on the streets of London this weekend.

“When I was young it was all about being fast and trying to win everything, and if you weren’t winning everything you might as well not be there.

“But in Formula E you cannot expect to win every weekend, so some weekends the best result might be to finish fifth, or eighth, or first.”

Oliver Rowland of Great Britain and Nissan Formula E Team looks on during previews ahead of the Berlin E-Prix at Tempelhof Airport Circuit on July 10, 2025 in Berlin (Picture: Andrew Ferraro/LAT Images)

Sebastien Buemi, who drove in Formula One for Toro Rosso, was the team-mate at Nissan e-Dams that taught Rowland that there was so much more to it.

“I learned a lot from him over three years, about technical feedback, how detailed I am, how balanced I need to be with my speed,” says Rowland.

He also needed to retain that intangible that all the great racing drivers have – the ability to race on the edge.

Two years ago, Rowland – who was driving for Mahindra Racing, the team that had given him his first start in the electric car series – suddenly quit.

Car 23 driven by Oliver Rowland of the Nissan team during the 8th Monaco ePrix of Formula E on 3 May 2025. The 32-year-old from Barnsley earned one of four wins this season around the famous street circuit (Picture: ALEJANDRO MARTINEZ GONZALEZ/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’d got to a point where I just wasn’t enjoying it, I’d lost a bit of motivation, I knew I was in a place that was unlikely to bring me the results I was looking for and I was quite unhappy,” he remembers.

“So I took a big risk. I had a gap of having no contract between Mahindra and signing with Nissan, but by taking that risk, it made me realise that for the here and now I have to make sure that every small detail is done correctly on my side and I need to make the most of this opportunity.

“Because the reality was this was my last chance.”

Year one back with Nissan was relatively pressure free because the team that saved his career didn’t have a reliable package. But he started to repay them with victories in Misano and then the final E-Prix in London.

“It was a year where we were able to have the mentality of ‘let’s learn, let’s use this as a building year’,” says the Yorkshireman of 2024. “And it finished in the perfect way London.

“I also managed to do all the development of this year’s car through the tail-end of last season; selecting parts, having an influence on what direction we wanted to go in. That helped me build a car that suited me and that performed well.

“This year it was a case of trying to put together the best possible championship that I could, and I guess it’s an element of maturity and learning what’s required to win in Formula E and learning from my past mistakes.”

Having only ever won three races in his career, Rowland won four throughout the 2024/25 Formula E season, in Mexico, Jeddah, Monaco and Tokyo.

“I’m quite a doubting guy by nature,” he explains. “I’m always arriving at a race thinking I’m not good enough, I’m going to have to work really hard if I’m going to make the most of this opportunity. But in the back of my mind I knew I had a good team, a good car, that we’d done the best possible job. It took us three, four, maybe five races to really build that confidence in what was underneath me and around me.”

By mid-season, it was a case of when, not if, Rowland would clinch the title. “I had such a big advantage that my mind was telling me don’t bottle it,” he says.

A sports psychologist has been important for him, teaching him how to balance his goals.

Playing the role of mentor to Arvid Lindblad – a Swedish-born 17-year-old who represents Britain and is being touted for a future in Formula 1 – also helped refine Rowland’s mental approach.

“We got a guy in to help Arvid and I listened in on the calls and I realised how much value was in it for me in trying to explain things to him at such a young age,” says Rowland. “Being better psychologically has been a big factor this year.”

All of it has added up to Rowland, who started karting at the age of seven, becoming a world champion.