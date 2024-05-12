What is your first Yorkshire memory?

Some of my earliest memories are of growing up in the village of Littlethorpe near Ripon and of walking our rescue dog, Lizzie, at Brimham Rocks. Nidderdale is a wonderful part of the world because of the countryside. I can also clearly remember the first time I learnt to swim in the Ripon Spa baths. My swimming teacher was Sylvia Grice. I’d be about two or three, and Sylvia, a fantastic person, also taught me to dive. I then moved to Harrogate District Diving Club when I was about seven and I took to diving like a duck to water. I had a lot of energy as a child and diving was the perfect sport for me.

What is your favourite part of Yorkshire?

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Laugher with his Gold Medal after the Men's 1m Springboard Final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

That’s a tricky question. I grew up in North Yorkshire and have also spent a lot of time in Leeds. I would say that it’s the Appletreewick, Burnsall and Grassington area. My partner and I have a golden retriever called Douglas. Every Christmas we go with the dog to walk from Burnsall to the Christmas market in Grassington.The scenery is gorgeous, we love the buildings and the history of the area and there are so many nice walks.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve always thought as a Yorkshireman that there are very few people from other counties that have that innate belief of who they are. We are proud of being from Yorkshire and I don’t necessarily believe that people outside of Yorkshire have that. One of the great things about living here is that everyone is so friendly and that’s one of our special qualities.

What is your favourite walk?

The River Wharfe at Appletreewick in North Yorkshire, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson

I live at Drighlington between Leeds and Bradford, and we are so lucky to be 30 or 40 minutes away from good places to walk, whether that’s around Halifax or Marsden. One of my favourite places is around Ilkley, so one of the best views is from the top of Ilkley Moor. It’s breathtaking.

What is your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

I’ve loved going to Rudding Park near Harrogate, so I’d combine a visit there and a walk in that area with a trip to Horsforth near Leeds and then have a Sunday lunch at a restaurant called Forde. It’s the best Sunday roast I’ve ever had outside lunch at my mum and dad’s. My perfect day is a Sunday because it’s the only day I have off from training.

Who is the Yorkshire sportsman or woman you’d like to take out for lunch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m a big Leeds United fan, so I’d like to have lunch with Kalvin Phillips. I know he’s not playing at Leeds now, but while he was at Elland Road, Kalvin gave absolutely everything. I think he’s a good person and I like Kalvin’s stories about his gran.

Do you follow other sports in Yorkshire?

I always keep an eye on Leeds United and I follow the progress of the triathletes from Leeds like the Brownlee brothers. I’ve been to Leeds Rhinos a few times, but my heart is really in football. We also have other Olympians at the pool in Leeds, so you can always learn from them.

And which stage or screen star from Yorkshire would you like to take out for dinner?

I’m a huge fan of a Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, so having dinner with Sean Bean from Sheffield would be fun.

Which part of Yorkshire would you like to own for the day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elland Road would be brilliant. I try to get to as many games as I can. The atmosphere there is fantastic. The fans are always loud and supportive.

Who is the Yorkshire person you admire the most?

Sylvia Grice, who has sadly died, was a genuine hero to me and many others in our small city of Ripon. She taught almost everybody how to swim and was awarded the MBE for services to swimming. Sylvia taught me everything I know about swimming and diving and how to be a good person as well. Sylvia’s my number one.

How much has Yorkshire influenced you career?

An unbelievable amount. Yorkshire is where I learnt to swim and dive. The coaches here have been excellent, and then you consider the teachers, outside swimming, at Ripon Grammar School who shaped me and kept me on the straight and narrow.

Do you think Yorkshire has changed for the better or worse since you’ve known it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think it has changed for the better. We have good transport links between our towns and cities. I know some people are finding it tough, but a lot of people are working hard to make sure Yorkshire stays as beautiful as it is. Nowadays, we have two world class diving pools in Leeds and Sheffield. In other parts of the UK, the pools are spread out. We in Yorkshire also have a lot of good venues for grassroot sports and venues for high performance sportsmen and women.

What is your favourite restaurant/pub?

We are spoilt for choice. I’m in Leeds quite a bit, so I like the following: The Indian Tharavadu near Boar Lane, Fazenda in Granary Wharf which serves Brazilian and Argentinean meat, and then there’s the tapas place, Ambiante, at Calls Landing. My local pub, the Spotted Cow, in Drighlington is a good spot and my best bar in the centre of Leeds, Belgrave, attracts the kind of people I like.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

We have two excellent ones near us. The Tong Garden Centre is fine and the other one which we like is Lane End and that is also at Tong, a mile or so from us.

If a stranger came to Yorkshire and you had time to take that person to one place only, where would that be?