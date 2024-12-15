Olympic dream over as GB women suffer heartbreak in Sheffield, plus double defeat for Steelers

Great Britain’s women’s ice hockey team suffered overtime heartbreak in their quest to continue their Winter Olympics qualification campaign at iceSheffield last night.

Having beaten Latvia 3-2 on Thursday, and Spain 3-0 on Saturday, they set up a straight shootout with the Netherlands in the final group game to determine who would progress to the next round of qualifying in February.

And in a tense, nervy encounter, neither side could find a goal in the 60 minutes of hockey, forcing the extra period.

And 4.14 minutes into that extra period, the Netherlands grabbed the winner when Savine Wielenga bundled home the puck from a rebound off netminder Ella Howard, who had been able to keep out the Dutch until then.

It's the end of the road to the Winter Olympics for the GB women's team in Sheffield.

There was also frustration for Sheffield Steelers as they lost twice over the weekend in the Elite League.

It looked like they had turned a corner after recent injury troubles brought on by their hectic European schedule, when they thrashed Guildford Flames 9-0 at the Utilita Arena on Wednesday night. But three days later they could only manage one goal as they fell 2-1 to the in-form Glasgow Clan, and then less than 24 hours later they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Belfast Giants.

Following Saturday’s defeat, in which Daniel Leavens scored their only goal, head coach Aaron Fox said: “It’s frustrating, we created a lot of opportunities but the pucks just weren’t going in for us.”

In the NIHL National League, Hull Seahawks fell to a 5-2 defeat at Swindon Wildcats on Saturday night, while Leeds Knights were 3-1 winners over the Romford Raiders, who they played again 24 hours later.