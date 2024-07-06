Olympic marathon runner Phil Sesemann reveals key motivational trigger
The junior doctor from London, who has lived and worked in Leeds for the past decade, will make his Olympic debut in the marathon in Paris on Saturday, August 10.
Having put his medical career on hold after successive top-10 finishes in the London Marathon, the 31-year-old needed his trigger points in the Seville Marathon in February, when he saw his hopes of qualifying for the Games slipping away.
Speaking on the 381 Miles: From Leeds to Paris podcast with Rich Williams, Sesemann said: “I work with a psychologist, we think about lots of things during the race. It sounds superficial, but money is a good motivator in a short burst. Not for a year of training, prioritising money is not healthy, but if I’ve got 5k left and I know for the next 15 minutes it’s going to really hurt, if you tell me this position is worth this much, then I can push myself that little bit harder for that extra amount of money.
“Look at the person in front of you and think that’s three grand. I’m not sat at home thinking I’m doing this for the money, but in the moment it’s a simple ‘get him’. Some people think about the tough periods they’ve been through, or the people that have inspired them, but that requires a lot of cognition and you don’t have that, you’re absolutely physically and mentally spent, so thinking about something simple like money really helps me.
“The last few marathons I’ve thought about the Olympic rings tattoo that I would get if went to the Games because that symbolises everything I’ve wanted to do. Thinking about it all is too much, so I just think ‘tattoo’, and it gives me that kick.”
Sesemann has become known for running with his two dogs Kipchoge and Haile, because it gives him pleasure, and he reveals that having a smile on his face also helps him overcome the mental challenges of a marathon.
“Mentality is a really important thing when you’re racing,” continued Sesemann, who goes into the Olympic marathon ranked 75 of 80 competitors but aiming for a top-20 finish.
“If you’re feeling good and you’re telling yourself you’re feeling good, it can help you feel good. Smiling when you’re running makes a big difference.
“Once your head drops and you start to give yourself excuses or you start bargaining with yourself that you might do a bit less today, or run a bit slower than planned, then it just gets harder because you’re mentally not as on it as you were and it becomes this perpetual cycle of backing off and things getting harder.
“Try and relax, try and smile, really simple just think about that mile that you’re in.”
He added: “Paris is going to be wicked, I can’t wait. Just being there, knowing I’ve put in years and years of work for this, got lots of people going out to support me. A lot of people have been involved in my running career and have supported me along the way, it’s going to feel special that I’m doing it for them as well.”