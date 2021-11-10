Olympics: Yorkshire challenge Modern Pentathlon decision to drop horse riding

OFF THE LIST: Guatemala's Charles Fernandez collides with a jump in the Men's Modern Pentathlon on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Yorkshire’s vice-chairman Rachel Price has condemned the decision and recommended that countries focus on the importance of developing competent riders in a bid to protect the Olympic programme’s oldest sport.

Last week, the international governing body, Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM), voted to remove horse riding after the controversy surrounding German coach Kim Raisner’s treatment of a horse during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“As a club we feel very disappointed and let down by the governing body,” said Price, who backs Olympic Champion Joe Choong’s protest against the vote.

“If the UIPM had concentrated more on the riding, then the standard would have been better.”

The vote comes with discussions as to what will replace the riding element, with cycling or a four-sport tetrathlon part of the dicussion.

Swimming, foil and the laser run remain part of the modern pentathlon programme.

“Without the five sports and the riding it just isn’t modern pentathlon,” added Price. “I don’t know what’s going to happen but it’s really sad for a lot of people at the moment.”

At both junior and elite level, all athletes are given just 20 minutes to bond with a horse before competing in a round of show jumping over a 350-450m course. During this summer’s Olympic Games, uproar was caused after competition leader Annika Schleu was left in tears when she failed to control her given horse Saint Boy.

Her inability to bond with the horse and Raisner’s following actions led the way for Britain’s Kate French to take the title.

Price believes that the horse should not have been declared for the competition after issues with its previous athlete, and during the training.

“I don’t think that horse should have been in that line-up anyway, but it must have got around that course fine before, otherwise it would have been pulled,” said Price.

“It’s for the governing body to make sure that the standards across the world are similar.”

Yorkshire’s modern pentathlon club are intent on making sure their athletes are at a good standard of riding, with many members joining the sport through pony clubs.

“From the point of view of the Yorkshire club we have concentrated on the riding element for a long time,” said Price, who recently oversaw the region’s first modern pentathlon event following their Covid-enforced hiatus.

“In the UK we have a great standard of riders and as a region we’ve developed some really great athletes too.”

The Yorkshire club works with Bishop Burton College, Beverley, and Friars Hill Stables, York, to make sure that all their animals and athletes have a suitable relationship both in competition and training, at all levels.

But the vote has left many worried about the inclusion of younger athletes.

“If they do eliminate the riding discipline then what is there to keep those younger athletes in the sport,” said Price, whose children have all competed in modern pentathlon.