Opportunity knocks as youngsters aim to land prestigious titles at Moortown and Alwoodley

THE ROLL call of winners in the Boys and Girls Amateur Championships reads like a who’s who of golf with a host of future Major champions landing the R&A’s junior showpiece.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve seen Solheim Cup stars such Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist, Azahara Munoz and this year’s captain Suzann Pettersen emerge victorious while, in the boys’ championship, Jose Maria Olazabal, Sergio Garcia and more recently Hallamshire’s Matt Fitzpatrick have landed the prestigious title.

This year an international field of 288 hopefuls will tee it up at Leeds' two leading courses with the girls heading to Alwoodley while Moortown will host the boys. The first two days will feature 36 holes of strokeplay across the two Dr Alister MacKenzie masterpieces, with the leading 64 players then competing in a matchplay format before the 36-hole finals on Saturday August 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boys’ version, which has been played for since 1921, offers exemptions into the Amateur Championship and Final Qualifying for The Open while the girls’ winner has the huge incentive of a place at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) a week ahead of next year's Masters.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: The 1oth green at Moortown, where the boys' pre-qualifiers will take place this weekend ahead of the main event throughout this week.

Lottie Woad, another previous winner of the Girls Amateur, became this year’s winner at Augusta after three birdies over the last four holes over the most iconic back nine in the game.

Moortown’s Josh Stephens, who captains the Yorkshire boys’ team this year, will attempt to make it to the strokeplay stages in a pre-qualifier on Saturday. The 17-year-old has been here before when he lost on countback at Fulford which meant an opening day sitting on the sidelines waiting for a withdrawal that didn’t happen.

“The first reserve got in, I was second reserve and spent the day on the 1st tee at Fulford and practising in case I got a chance. It was still a great experience, just seeing the R&A boards it just feels different. They got the course in unreal condition and I heard the same about Ganton – they manage to take the courses to another level. I see a lot of the lads week in, week out and I actually just want to see what they do around my home course. I don't think we go to a place that's harder. Moortown is such an incredible course off the back tees and you have to drive the ball so well,” explains Stephens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephens is part of a thriving junior section which has helped see his handicap plummet – he was off 13 at the start of 2020 and is now down to +2 – and he’s been coached by Moortown’s Assistant Pro Eddie Hammond since he was 10.

HOPEFUL: Moortown's Josh Stephens