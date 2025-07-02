Otley Cycle Races pit rising stars against established names

One of the great traditions of the Yorkshire sporting summer takes place tonight when hundreds of the brightest young riders in Britain descend on West Yorkshire for the Otley Cycle Races.

With a roll of honour that includes Mark Cavendish, Lizzie Deignan and Tom Pidcock – as well as household names like Bradley Wiggins who was unable to win it – Otley is one of the most highly-regarded events on the British racing calendar.

As ever, it forms part of the National Circuit Series for both men and women, with tonight’s event marking the first round of the month-long programme, with Ilkley hosting round two on Friday night and Sheffield, round four, on Wednesday, July 16.

Bike racing begins at 5.30pm with the amateur and junior races before the Santini Women’s Otley Grand Prix starts at 7.30pm with the Rayner Foundation Men’s Otley Grand Prix commencing at 8.30pm.

Start of the men's race at the 2024 Otley Cycle Races (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Hoping to follow in the tracks of Frankie Hall, who pipped Skipton’s future junior world champion Cat Ferguson to the title last year, is a women’s cast list that includes local riders Robyn Clay and Maddie Leech, pictured, of Huddersfield, who forms part of a very strong Handsling Alba team.

Matthew Bostock of the Tekkerz team returns to try and defend the men’s race crown he won last year and claim the title for a third time having won the race in 2019. Nobody has successfully defended the title since Chris Lawless eight years ago.

Local teams such as Clancy Briggs Academy and Sheffield Cycling are well represented by three and four riders, respectively.

Organised by the local cycling club and backed by a number of Otley-based sponsors, it holds a special place as one of the best criteriums in the country. The route is a 2k circuit.

Race organiser Sonja Harper said: “Most of my team have worked on this event for years. Between us we’re proud to put on what we think is the most popular race in the country.